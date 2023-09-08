27-year-old Liverpool star set to sign new deal with the Anfield club - Reports

Liverpool's backup left-back Kostas Tsimikas is reportedly set to extend his contract at Anfield.

The 27-year-old's current contract runs till the summer of 2025. As per The Athletic, he is set to extend it by another two years. Tsimikas arrived at the club in the summer of 2020 from Olympiacos for a meagre fee of £11.75 million.

Playing primarily as a backup to Andy Robertson, Tsimikas has amassed 62 appearances for the Reds across three seasons. His moment of glory came in the 2022 FA Cup final against Chelsea when the 27-year-old slotted the winning penalty in a nerve-wracking shootout at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Despite making only substitute appearance so far this season, Tsimikas is expected to continue being an important squad player for the Reds. Klopp has wisely used the player as a rotational option for Robertson, with Tsimikas making considerable contributions when called upon across three seasons.

Tsimikas' reported extension will be good news for Reds fans who have seen far too many players either leave or linked with an exit from the club this summer.

Tsimikas, like Robertson, has been effective while bombing forward, registering an impressive 12 assists in 62 appearances for the Reds. Keeping the 27-year-old at the club will help the Reds add to their squad strength, as they seek to challenge for four different trophies this season.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk suspended and fined £100,000 for on-field misconduct while playing against Newcastle United

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was handed a one-match suspension and fined £100,000 for his breach of FA Rule E3.1 during a Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday, August 27.

The Dutch defender's woes deepened as he received an additional game suspension later for his reaction to being sent off in the same fixture.

Van Dijk's initial refusal to exit the field and his subsequent argument with referee John Brooks after a foul on Alexander Isak led to these repurcussions. Liverpool coped brilliantly without their captain on that night, staging a 2-1 comeback victory against the Magpies at St. James Park.

The English Football Association confirmed the £100,000 fine for his improper conduct, as per Football Daily.

This means Van Dijk will be absent from Liverpool's next Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers as well on Saturday, September 16. This will pose a significant challenge to the Reds' boss, Jurgen Klopp, who has managed to keep Liverpool third on the league table after four games into the new season.