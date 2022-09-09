29-year-old PSG striker completes surprise move to join Galatasaray 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi completed a loan move to Galatasaray on Thursday, September 8.

Icardi joined the Parisians on loan from Inter Milan in 2019 before the move was made permanent the following year. He has made 92 appearances across competitions for the French giants, registering 38 goals and 10 assists.

However, he fell down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes and didn't play a single minute in the ongoing season.

With Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe leading PSG's line, Icardi needed to leave in search of regular game time.

The Argentine striker received a warm welcome upon arriving in Turkey.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, were looking for fresh faces after finishing 13th in the Turkish League last season. In addition to Icardi, Galatasaray have also roped in the likes of Lucas Torreira, Dries Mertens and Juan Mata.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe reacts to his performance against Juventus

PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe was once again pivotal for PSG as they beat Juventus 2-1 in UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, September 6.

The 2018 World Cup winner scored a first-half brace as the the French champions started their European campaign with a win.

The France international had a few more chances and could have netted a hat-trick against the Old Lady. That said, Mbappe is not too worried about his misses.

Here's what he told RMC Sport about the same (via canal-supporters):

"There is a small difference between the first 35 minutes and the second half. We know we have some shortcomings. My failure on the 3-0? I've missed a lot of goals in my life. I'm going to score a lot and miss a lot."

Mbappe further added:

"These are facts of the game. It is not by missing that you penalise your team, it is by thinking about the failures . We have things to work on, it's normal; it's the Champions League. If it was easy, we would have already won it."

The Parisians will next take on Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar