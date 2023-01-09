3 Barcelona stars no longer hailed as untouchables due to their underwhelming displays: Reports 

Barcelona trio Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Eric Garcia are reportedly no longer hailed as untouchables due to their disappointing performances. All three started on the substitutes bench in the enthralling 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday (January 8).

According to El Nacional, the trio were held in high regard by Barca coaches but have already lost their prominence. They are now regular substitutes for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has already decided that Raphinha, Torres, and Garcia will remain on the bench as he looks to achieve success at Camp Nou this season. The Spaniard is willing to wield the axe on out-of-form players with the side boasting competition for places.

Raphinha arrived at Barca from Leeds United last summer for €58 million. The Blaugrana beat Arsenal and Chelsea to his signature and was heralded as a top signing.

The Brazilian caught the eye for Leeds in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and contributing three assists in 36 appearances last season. Despite a bright start to life in Catalonia, he has fallen off the boil.

He has made 21 appearances across competitions, scoring just three goals and providing five assists. Raphinha ideally wants to play on the right flank, but Ousmane Dembele takes up that position.

OptaJose @OptaJose 1 - Raphinha has both scored and assisted in the same game for FC Barcelona for the first time in all competitions (20 games). Critical. 1 - Raphinha has both scored and assisted in the same game for FC Barcelona for the first time in all competitions (20 games). Critical. https://t.co/zlFigLWgQx

Meanwhile, Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City for €55 million in January 2022. He has bagged five goals and an assist in 21 games this campaign.

The Spaniard is slipping down the pecking order at Camp Nou. The arrival of Raphinha only further jeopardized his place in Xavi's side. Reports suggest Arsenal are interested in a surprise swoop for the former City attacker.

Lastly, Garcia also signed for Barca from City on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. He rejoined his former club, where he rose through the youth ranks before leaving for the Etihad Stadium in 2017.

The Blaugrana boast plenty of defensive options, including Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen. Garcia has appeared 14 times this season, scoring one goal, providing an assist, and helping the side keep seven clean sheets.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta hints at interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves

Barcelona are interested in the Wolves man.

Barcelona appear to be on the lookout for a new midfield signing, and Laporta has hinted at a move for Wolves captain Neves. The Portuguese midfielder has become one of the Premier League's most admired talents at Molineaux.

He has made 21 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals. Barca seem to be chasing his signature. Laporta lauded the Portuguese in an interview with Cadena SER:

“Ruben Neves is a top player but it's part of private conversations. Busquets has to decide his future, he has proposals from MLS and so we're exploring options for the future."

Neves' arrival may stem on the future of Sergio Busquets, who could be in line for a move to the MLS as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Laporta is adamant that only the right player will be signed at Xavi's discretion:

“Xavi will decide who's the right player for us.”

Neves is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt, although former Wolves boss Bruno Lage suggested it would take around €115 million to prise him away from Molineaux.

