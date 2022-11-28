3 Brazil stars could miss 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland after showing flu-like symptoms: Reports

Alisson Becker, Antony, and Lucas Paqueta could all miss Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against Switzerland on 28 November, as per GOAL Brazil.

The trio showed flu-like symptoms on Sunday (27 November) and it is not confirmed if the nature of their illness is mild or serious. The Selecao are already set to miss Neymar Jr. and Danilo against the Swiss due to their respective injuries.

Three additional absentees could strain Brazil's squad depth. But the decision to expand 23-man squads to 26 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was perhaps for times like this.

The drop in quality if Alisson misses the clash would arguably be negligible, with four-time Premier League-winning goalkeeper Ederson Moraes waiting in the wings.

Paqueta started but was replaced by Fred in the 75th minute while Antony came off the bench against Serbia in their team's 2-0 win on 24 November.

The Manchester United winger replaced Neymar Jr. with 10 minutes on the clock after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's ankle injury.

Hence, the trio's potential absence may not hurt the quality of Brazil's starting XI. Moreover, the win against Serbia has handed the five-time World Cup winners some leeway.

However, they will want to finish at the top of Group G, knowing that the group winners will avoid the first-placed team in other groups. They will finish their 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage journey with a clash against Cameroon on 2 December.

There is hope that Neymar could be back in time to face the African nation.

Marquinhos confident of Brazil's chances in 2022 FIFA World Cup clash vs Switzerland despite injuries

Marquinhos, who started at the heart of manager Tite's defense in the win against Serbia, could see two changes in his team's backline against the Swiss.

Danilo will miss the clash due to an injury and could be replaced by either Dani Alves or Eder Militao. Alisson, meanwhile, could be ruled out of the clash after showing flu-like symptoms.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference about Danilo and Neymar's injuries, Marquinhos said (h/t Deccan Herald):

"Obviously we wanted to have Neymar and Danilo. The coach wanted all 26 players available for the World Cup. But we are ready and confident that we can show how strong the squad is, that we are well trained and ready for whatever the tournament throws.

A win against Switzerland on November 28 would confirm Brazil's place in the last 16 of the tournament with a game to spare.

