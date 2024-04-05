3 clubs ready to offer €200 million to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Liverpool are reportedly interested in offering a mammoth sum of €200 million to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in the upcoming summer transfer window.

French forward Kylian Mbappe's contract at PSG will expire at the end of the ongoing season. Moreover, as per MARCA, the Frenchman will reportedly be joining Real Madrid as their highest-paid player in the summer. Endrick will also join Los Blancos from Brazilian side Palmeiras later this year.

Apart from Mbappe and Endrick, the La Liga giants are also keeping an eye on the likes of Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro. As a result, Vinicius Junior couple reportedly look to join another club. According to Spanish publication El Nacional, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Liverpool can offer the Brazilian a signing fee of €200 million.

If Kylian Mbappe leaves PSG, the Ligue 1 side will need a new forward. On the other side, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are considering Vinicius as a replacement for Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah, who can potentially leave the Merseyside club for the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are currently on a hunt to sign a reliable performer.

Vinicius's current contract at Santiago Bernabeu will expire in 2025, and he's a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Jorge Mendes offers Manchester City star to Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window: Reports

Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid for a deal worth €58 million, as per Spanish outlet Don Diario.

Silva joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in July 2017 for a reported transfer fee of £43.5 million. Since joining the Premier League side, the Portuguese midfielder has made 344 appearances for them, bagging 64 goals and 64 assists across all competitions.

Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona reportedly tried offering a deal to Bernardo Silva last summer, however, the move failed due to the financial instability of the Camp Nou outfit. Barcelona still managed to get Ilkay Gundogan's signature, who left Manchester City as a free agent.

Poll : Should Vinicius Jr leave Real Madrid if Mbappe joins them? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion