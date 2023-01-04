3 Cristiano Ronaldo teammates at Al-Nassr who had successful spells in Europe

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently completed his sensational move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. The former Manchester United forward has inked a deal worth around €200 million per year with the Riyadh-based club, making him the highest-paid footballer of all time.

Ronaldo is hands down the biggest star in Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League's history. His record, titles, and pedigree during his illustrious career in Europe make him the most high-profile player to have ever played in the country.

Among Ronaldo's numerous accolades are five Champions League titles, multiple league titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and a plethora of individual awards, including five Balon d'Ors.

Speaking at a press conference at his unveiling as an Al-Nassr player, Ronaldo said:

“My work in Europe is done. I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe.”

However, Ronaldo is not the only player in the current Al-Nassr squad who has tasted success while playing in Europe.

Let's take a look at three of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates who also had successful spells in Europe before moving to Asia.

#3 David Ospina

SSC Napoli v US Sassuolo - Serie A

The Colombian shot-stopper came into the limelight after an outstanding campaign with his national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Clubs around Europe sought after him, and the 34-year-old eventually signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2014.

Ospina spent five seasons with the Gunners but failed to nail a starting spot at the club for a long period of time. He struggled for game time as he was the second-choice goalkeeper behind Wojciech Szczesnzy and Petr Cech during his stay at The Emirates.

He then went on loan to Napoli in 2018 to gain more playing time. The deal was made permanent the following season, ending Ospina's spell at Arsenal.

While at the North London club, he picked up two FA Cup medals and lifted the FA Community Shield. He also won the Coppa Italia in 2020 while at Napoli. Ospina joined Al Nassr in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



Here is your KEEPER OF THE MONTH 🧤

David Ospina is the best goalkeeper in October 🤩 COLOMBIAN WALLHere is your KEEPER OF THE MONTH 🧤David Ospina is the best goalkeeper in October 🤩 COLOMBIAN WALL 🇨🇴 Here is your KEEPER OF THE MONTH 🧤David Ospina is the best goalkeeper in October 🤩 https://t.co/qndAMVm69V

#2 Vincent Aboubakar

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Cameroon striker is one of Al Nassar's point men and will become Ronaldo's strike partner at the club. Vincent Aboubakar is one of the best African strikers in the world at the moment.

Mimi Fawaz @MimosaFawaz What a partnership they could be.



Cristiano Ronaldo 🤝 Vincent Aboubakar in Al Nassr. What a partnership they could be. Cristiano Ronaldo 🤝 Vincent Aboubakar in Al Nassr. https://t.co/fobSg0rCoU

The 30-year-old won the Golden Boot at the 2021 African Cup of nations. He was also prolific for Cameroon in the recent World Cup, netting two goals and providing an assist in the tournament.

Aboubakar had successful spells in Portugal and Turkey. He has won multiple domestic honors with FC Porto and Besiktas. He joined Al-Nassr in 2021 from Besiktas.

So far, he has registered 13 goals and six assists in 39 apperances for the Saudi club.

#1 Luiz Gustavo

Olympique de Marseille Training Session - UEFA Europa League Final Previews

Brazilian midfielder Luis Gustavo is one of the he most decorated players in Al-Nassr. The former Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsbrug star joined the club last summer from Fernabache on a one-year contract.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Cristiano Ronaldo's new Al Nassr teammate Luiz Gustavo has reacted to the Portuguese's move to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo recently made a sensational switch to the Saudi club. dlvr.it/SgDkKz Cristiano Ronaldo's new Al Nassr teammate Luiz Gustavo has reacted to the Portuguese's move to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo recently made a sensational switch to the Saudi club. dlvr.it/SgDkKz

Gustavo enjoyed massive success while playing for Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. He won the league title, the DFB Pokal, the DFB Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League while at the Allianz Arena. He also had domestic success with Wolfsburg.

The 35-year-old was also a member of the Marseille side who finished as UEFA Europa League runners-up in 2018. So far, he has four goals and two assists in 12 games for the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions.

Poll : 0 votes