“3 points incoming” - PSG fans elated as exciting youngster earns deserved start against Auxerre

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters online are excited with 17-year-old prodigy Warren Zaire-Emery starting against Auxerre away in Ligue 1 on May 21.

The Parisians will face relegation-threatened Auxerre and could potentially win the Ligue 1 title with a win. Manager Christophe Galtier has opted to trust Zaire-Emery to exceed expectations against their poorer opponents.

With just five starts among his 18 Ligue 1 appearances, he's proven his worth with two vital goals this season. The young sensation has already tasted UEFA Champions League action, locking horns with the mighty Bayern Munich as a substitute.

This budding talent, combined with his stellar performances, has won the hearts of the fans, who now view him as a potential diamond in the rough. The enthusiasm couldn't be contained within the Parc des Princes supporters online as Zaire-Emery was named in the starting XI on Sunday.

It spilled over onto Twitter, where fans eagerly posted tweets brimming with anticipation. Here is a selection of tweets from elated PSG supporters:

PSG could clinch the Ligue 1 title with a win over Auxerre

Auxerre, desperately clawing their way out of the bottom ranks, play host to the giants, Paris Saint-Germain, on a momentous Sunday evening. The stakes are high for both, but a win for PSG will mean a triumphant domestic season.

Christophe Galtier's squad, on the eve of the weekend, stand six points ahead of Lens, their closest rival. Meanwhile, Auxerre teeter precariously in the 16th spot, with a mere point shielding them from the perilous drop zone.

Last time out, an orchestrated discord of boos for Lionel Messi came from the stands after the Argentine's unauthorized Saudi Arabia trip left a sour taste. However, the mood shifted swiftly to jubilation as Galtier's team served AC Ajaccio a 5-0 masterclass in the sport.

Despite their inconsistent performances at their Parc des Princes home ground in 2023, Galtier's men were a formidable force on the road. In their last five Ligue 1 away games, they emerged victorious, each time hitting the back of the net at least twice.

However, their shaky defense, with just two clean sheets from their last 10 outings, might provide a glimmer of hope for their host, Auxerre.

