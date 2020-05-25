3-time EPL winner Jose Mourinho relives Champions League glory with Inter Milan

Mourinho led Inter Milan to a famous victory in 2010

EPL's star manager Jose Mourinho spoke about his famous triumph over Bayern Munich with Inter Milan in an interview released by Sky Sports Football.

Mourinho, who is currently in charge of EPL side Tottenham Hotspur, revealed that the strong ties that were present in the Inter Milan squad played a massive role in the victory.

Jose Mourinho won the treble in his final game in charge of @Inter_en.



He went through all the emotions 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Pd02MEhflr — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 22, 2020

Mourinho was candid about the atmosphere in the locker room before the match and said that the team had several leaders. Inter Milan, at the time, had a wealth of experience in Samuel Eto'o, Diego Milito, Javier Zanetti, Maicon, and Wesley Sneijder.

"What really makes me feel special is that I have been one of the leaders of the group. Not the only leader, but one of them. A team with only one leader is not a team."

Mourinho revealed that the relationships that he formed with his Inter Milan players have stayed strong to this day.

"I was one of the leaders and I feel very special because ten years on, we are still a family."

EPL manager Mourinho describes the Champions League final against Bayern Munich

Compatriots Diego Milito and Martin Demichelis vie for the ball in the Champions League final.

Jose Mourinho, who had managed EPL club Chelsea before moving to Italy, described the attitude of the group before the final.

"In the final against Bayern Munich, there wasn't a single moment where I thought about myself. I never thought, "If we win, I will get my hands on my second Champions League." I never thought, "If we left the Cup, I will win the FIFA manager of the year." I never thought about myself. My mind was fully focussed on bringing joy to others."

Inter Milan adopted the same strategy that Mourinho had used to devastating effect in the EPL and the Serie A. The Italian team had a water-tight defence with the Brazilian duo of Maicon and Lucio perfectly complemented by the Argentine pair of Walter Samuel and Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti.

Mourinho revealed the sense of selflessness that the team felt prior to the match.

"I started talking about my children and challenged the players to talk about theirs. You could only talk in this way with your players if you had a sense of family. Open hearts. "Yes or Yes", or "Yes or No", doesn't exist. It's "Yes or yes.""

Milito added a second to put Bayern Munich to the sword

Inter Milan let Bayern Munich dominate large periods of the match, but goalkeeper Julio Cesar stood firm in goal. Two lethal counterattacks on either side of the break saw Diego Milito bag a brace and saw Inter Milan anoint themselves champions, which gave the veteran EPL manager Jose Mourinho his second UCL title.

Wesley Sneijder played a crucial role in Inter Milan's journey to the Champions League final. Many still feel that the Dutchman should have won the Ballon d'Or in 2010. Inter Milan also defeated Mourinho's former EPL club Chelsea in the knockout stages of the competitio

10 years ago today, Jose Mourinho’s Inter became the first Italian club to win the treble 🏆🏆🏆



(via @ChampionsLeague)pic.twitter.com/ahDujDPDv9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2020

The famous game would be Jose Mourinho's last as Inter Milan's manager. The Portuguese head coach went on to manage Real Madrid and reunited with EPL club Chelsea in 2013.

The 2010 triumph was Mourinho's second Champions League victory. The 'Special One' had failed to win the trophy with EPL club Chelsea but had won first UCL trophy back in season 2003-04 with FC Porto, referring to himself after that triumph as the special one. Mourinho also made Inter Milan the first Italian team to win the treble in Italian football history.

Mourinho currently plies his trade with EPL club Tottenham Hotspur.