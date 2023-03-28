"30-game ban feels fair" - Erling Haaland spotted using phone at wheel of £300,000 Rolls-Royce, fans react hilariously

Rival fans of Manchester City have amusingly demanded Erling Haaland be banned for the rest of the season after he was spotted on his phone while driving.

Haaland is seen in photos released by The Sun driving his £300,000 Rolls-Royce on a motorway but doing so while with his mobile phone in hand. The Norweigan had the device in his left hand while his right hand was on the steering wheel.

The incident is said to have occurred after his five-goal haul in Manchester City's 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on March 14. The UK punishes anybody caught while using a mobile phone when driving with a six-point penalty and a £200 fine.

A spokesman for the motoring association AA said:

“It’s a straight red with no excuses. Holding your phone while driving is dangerous. For someone so effective at scoring, this is definitely an own goal.”

Meanwhile, an onlooker commented on the incident by alluding to how it could have implications for Manchester City:

"It’s a silly mistake but could be a dangerous one for him and for other road users. The last thing City fans want is for him to have a bump which rules him out of a game.”

The incident is a serious one, but football fans have managed to see the lighter side of the situation, particularly rival fans of City, who want the prolific frontman to be punished with a suspension. He has caused havoc this season, scoring 42 goals in just 37 games across competitions.

A Manchester United fan tweeted:

"30 game ban seems fair."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Haaland being spotted with a mobile phone while driving:

PJ @PJ_Jenno @talkSPORT Another 6 points he's earned. This guy is lethal. @talkSPORT Another 6 points he's earned. This guy is lethal.

Samcho ⚜️🇶🇦 @TheReelSamcho @talkSPORT I think a ban till the end of the season is only fair @talkSPORT I think a ban till the end of the season is only fair

⚽King Peter ⚽ @peterkingdom182 @talkSPORT I'm pretty sure he can pay the fine 20 times over with what city are paying him @talkSPORT I'm pretty sure he can pay the fine 20 times over with what city are paying him

Manchester City's Erling Haaland continuing rehab from groin injury ahead of Liverpool game

The Norweigan will be assessed before the key clash with the Reds.

Manchester City will next be in action against Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1). The Cityzens are second in the league, trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points, but have a game in hand.

Haaland missed Norway's 3-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier defeat to Spain on Saturday (March 25). He will also sit out his national team's clash with Georgia on Tuesday (March 28) as he recovers from a groin injury.

According to the Times, the City frontman will undergo tests to see if he gets fit to face Liverpool. His absence would be a major blow for Pep Guardiola's side as they enter the business end of the title race. Erling's father, Alf Inge, raised doubts over the striker being fit to face the Merseysiders. He said:

"If he doesn’t get proper training with the team, then he won’t play. It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days."

Poll : 0 votes