30-year-old Barcelona star could seal MLS transfer this summer if he fails to sign contract extension: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto could reportedly be moving to the MLS if he fails to sign a new deal with the La Liga giants.

Roberto, 30, has rarely featured this season with just nine appearances in La Liga. He has been plagued with injuries in recent years at Barcelona.

The Spanish midfielder has been locked in contract negotiations with the Catalan giants with his current deal at the Nou Camp set to expire in June. But should the negotiations stall, the Spaniard is not short of suitors, including from the MLS.

infosfcb

Sergi Roberto made the choice to go to the United States and play for LA Galaxy.

Spanish journalist Toni Junamarti claimed on the Siempre Positivo Podcast that Roberto was attracting interest from MLS side LA Galaxy.

LA Galaxy are targeting more high-profile signings following the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In this regard, Junamarti said (via The Hard Tackle):

“Sergi Roberto, his camp and some of his close friends are working on striking a deal with an MLS club. Roberto has a lot of people living in the United States, and a couple of years back, he told them he wants to go to the USA at the end of his career."

Juanmarti continued:

“But given the current problems with Barcelona, he hasn’t extended his contract yet and his agent has great doubts whether Barcelona intend to offer an extension. In that case, Roberto has decided to activate the option of moving to the MLS side LA Galaxy."

Could Sergi Roberto leave Barcelona for any other league?

Sergi Roberto could join up with former Barca boss Guardiola

Alongside the reported interest from MLS side LA Galaxy comes interest from the Premier League.

Arsenal are said to be keeping tabs on the La Masia academy product. His versatility could be key for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with the midfielder able to play a variety of midfield roles and at right-back for Barca.

The north London side's Premier League rivals Manchester City are also reportedly interested in Roberto should he leave Barcelona.

Former Barca boss and current City boss Pep Guardiola could use the Spaniard in a variety of roles. With veteran Fernandinho coming into the twilight of his career, the signing of Roberto could be used to fill the void left by the Brazilian.

Barça Universal



Sergi Roberto's contract renewal seems very difficult. Xavi wants to keep him, but the sporting staff don't think the same.

As for staying at the Nou Camp, Roberto will have a hard time holding down a place in Xavi's starting XI. Frenkie de Jong continues to impress under the former Barca player.

The club are tracking AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie with a deal for the 25-year-old Ivorian said to be close.

