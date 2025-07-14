4 Chelsea players and 40-year-old star included as FIFA reveal team of the tournament from 2025 Club World Cup

Four Chelsea players have been included in the official 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Team of the Tournament. Former Blues star Thiago Silva has also made it into the XI.

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup by beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13. Cole Palmer scored a brace while Joao Pedro scored another to make a comfortable win for the Blues.

FIFA announced the Team of the Tournament on Monday, and it features four players from the west London side. Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, and Pedro Neto have all made it into the XI. Enzo Fernandez was the top assist provider in the tournament with three, and he also scored a goal.

Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto scored three goals each in the tournament, with the former recording two assists as well. Palmer also won the Golden Ball. Marc Cucurella helped keep three clean sheets in the six matches he played in the tournament.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva also made the team. The 40-year-old was impressive for Fluminense, who lost against the Blues in the semi-finals. Al-Hilal's Bono has been named in the Club World Cup Team of the Tournament.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos complete the back four with Silva and Cucurella. PSG's Vitinha, Fluminense's Jhon Arias, and Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia complete the team.

Cole Palmer hails Enzo Maresca after Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph

Cole Palmer opened the scoring for Chelsea against PSG in the Club World Cup final in the 22nd minute before adding another eight minutes later. Joao Pedro then made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute. Joao Neves was sent off in the 85th minute.

After the game, Palmer hailed Enzo Maresca, saying (via The Guardian):

“He is building something special, something important. Everyone has talked a lot about us all season but I feel like we are going in the right direction.”

He added:

“It’s a great feeling. Even better because everyone doubted us before the game, we knew that. To put a fight on like we did, it’s good. The gaffer put a great gameplan out. He knew where the space was going to be. He tried to free me up as much as possible and I just had to repay him and score some goals.”

Maresca was appointed Chelsea manager in the summer of 2024. He helped them finish fourth in the Premier League and win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season before the Club World Cup.

