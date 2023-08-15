€40 million rated Premier League star rejected Manchester City to join Chelsea - Reports

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise reportedly picked Chelsea over treble winners Manchester City (via Transfer News Live). The Cityzens were looking to bring the youngster to the Etihad following the departure of Riyad Mahrez.

However, the 21-year-old is reportedly set to join Chelsea after the Blues activated the player's £35 million release clause (via The Athletic).

Despite closing in on a deal for the France U21 international, Chelsea fans will have to wait to watch the player on the pitch. Currently, Olise is recovering from a torn hamstring and is said to return to action in September.

Mauricio Pochettino could turn to Noni Madueke should he need another left-footed wide man. Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk are wingers who could compete with Olise for a starting spot.

After joining Crystal Palace from Reading for a fee of €9.3 million in 2021, the winger has made 71 appearances for the Premier League outfit. He scored two goals and provided 11 assists in English football's top tier last season.

Pep Guardiola's men, on the other hand, have turned their attention to signing Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku. The Telegraph claims that the Belgium international would cost anywhere between €50 million and €60 million.

"Makes the game look ridiculously easy"- Andy Townsend lavishes praise on Chelsea target

Michael Olise (via Getty Images)

Andy Townsend has lavished praise on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as he inches closer to joining Chelsea this summer. The Blues have reportedly triggered the player's £35 million release clause (via The Athletic).

Townsend presented his opinion when the player was linked with a move to Manchester City.

Although the possibility of a deal has seemingly faded away, the commentator said (via Manchester City News):

"I like this young man. I really do, I think he’s extremely talented. Makes the game look ridiculously easy sometimes."

He added:

“Almost looks like he’s horizontal as a young man. Do you know what I mean? He looks like he’s so chilled and so cool about everything that’s going on around him. I do love watching him play. Needs a few more goals to his game. But I just think the way he plays off that right side coming in on his left foot, I think he’s really good.”

The 21-year-old did lack goals in the Premier League last season, as Townsend pointed out while praising his talent. He managed to find the net on just two occasions in 37 appearances in the 2022–23 league campaign.