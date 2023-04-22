"5 days to sort themselves out" - Gary Neville questions Arsenal trio after recent slump in title race ahead of Manchester City crunch clash 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticized Arsenal trio Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, and Thomas Partey ahead of the side's title clash with Manchester City.

The Gunners have faltered over the past three games, drawing 2-2 at West Ham United, 2-2 at Liverpool, and 3-3 against Southampton. The latter result took place on Friday (April 21) with the Gunners having to fight back from a 3-1 deficit.

Arsenal have been applauded for their strong mentality throughout the season but have looked nervy in recent weeks. Zinchenko was seen attempting to galvazine his teammates with a huddle during the Saints draw.

However, Neville thinks that was a bluff and has questioned the experienced players at the Emirates. He tweeted:

"For Arsenal the more experienced players needed to step up and be composed. In the last 3 games the more ex ones haven’t. The younger ones have looked more assured. Zinchenko, Jesus, Partey haven’t been right. They have 5 days to sort themselves out. The huddle last night a bluff!"

The Gunners have a massive encounter with Manchester City on the horizon. The two title rivals battle at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26). The north Londoners' lead over the Cityzens has been cut to five points over the course of the past two weeks. City boast two games in hand over Mikel Arteta's side and don't play this weekend. They face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals today (April 22).

Arteta's men are aiming to win their first league title since 2004. However, they have been guilty of caving in when the going gets tough in recent years. They did so last season, handing UEFA Champions League qualification to Tottenham Hotspur with three games remaining.

Hence, Arsenal fans will be fearful that a case of the same old story is ensuing. They will be eager for the experienced heads to get a grip on their title quest or risk a heartbreaking end to the season.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland sends Arsenal a message ahead of title clash

Erling Haaland looks prepared for the crunch clash.

Arsenal will be tasked with trying to nullify the threat of the Premier League's top goalscorer Erling Haaland on Wednesday. The Norweigan has been in prolific form, bagging 32 goals in just 28 league games. He has already eclipsed last season's Golden Boot winners' Mohamed Salah and Son Heung Min's tallies of 23.

Haaland took no time in posting on Twitter following Manchester City's title rivals 3-3 draw with Southampton on Friday. He tweeted three images of him looking sharp and prepared ahead of the Gunners' visit to the Etihad. He captioned it:

"MOOD. STILL."

The Manchester City frontman has already caused Arteta's defense problems this season. He bagged in a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Emirates on February 15. Arsenal will likely be without William Saliba for the clash at the Etihad which is only more problematic for the side.

Poll : 0 votes