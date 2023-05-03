5 reasons why Lionel Messi's move to PSG was a failure

The Lionel Messi era at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seems to be quickly approaching its conclusion.

News broke earlier this week that the club were unhappy with Messi's recent trip to Saudi Arabia, causing him to miss training sessions. Further reports added that the Parisians were set to suspend La Pulga for two weeks in addition to fining him as well for the unauthorized trip.

And then, the bombshell dropped.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reported via Twitter on Wednesday, May 3, that Lionel Messi will depart PSG this summer when his contract expires.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.



A move that brought plenty of joy and hope to the Parc des Princes faithful now looks set to end in less than the agreed-upon two-year period. Few would argue that the move has been a success, with most agreeing in hindsight that signing Messi did little to improve the Ligue 1 giants' overall prospects.

Here are five reasons why Lionel Messi's move to PSG was a failure:

#1 Lionel Messi could not lead PSG to an elusive UEFA Champions League title

Part of the reason why PSG signed Lionel Messi was to break their duck in the UEFA Champions League. However, after reaching the final in the 2020-21 season thanks to some brilliance from Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, they have fallen well short in their last two attempts.

Messi's first season saw PSG finish second in a Champions League group that also had eventual finalists Manchester City. In the Round of 16, they came up against Real Madrid. Messi struggled to impact either leg as the French giants crashed out 3-2 on aggregate.

This season, they finished second once again, this time behind SL Benfica. They ran into Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 and Messi once again drew a blank as they exited the tournament after a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

#2 Messi's arrival has seen Kylian Mbappe fade a little into the background at PSG

Kylian Mbappe was undoubtedly the face of the faltering PSG project prior to Lionel Messi's arrival in 2021. However, the Argentine maestro quickly became the primary focus for most non-French media outlets.

That only became more pronounced once Messi and Argentina beat Mbappe's France in the final to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In his time alongside La Pulga, Mbappe has scored 74 goals and assisted 35 more in just 84 matches across competitions, a marked improvement in production. However, they have often looked out of sync and the partnership has never really delivered on the biggest stages.

#3 PSG's fanbase feels toxic and Messi's recent acts don't help his case

There has been palpable anger among the PSG faithful with respect to Lionel Messi. A slow first season was followed by a brisk start to the ongoing campaign, but neither have brought home that elusive UEFA Champions League title. The team also doesn't have any identity, though that isn't entirely down to Messi.

Anger over the Argentine's failures has seen the Parisians receive boos often in home games, especially this season. To add to that, Messi's recent trip to Saudi Arabia, the tipping point of this relationship, has seen fans chant against him outside PSG's headquarters (via Fabrizio Romano).

The French giants were a mess in the eyes of many before Lionel Messi's arrival. However, he has done little to change that and the club are back to square one just months after a contract extension seemed to be on the cards.

#4 PSG have continued to rely on individual brilliance - an aspect Lionel Messi was expected to change

Part of the attraction of signing Lionel Messi rather than most modern day superstars is his adaptability.

La Pulga transformed into a creator in his latter seasons at Barcelona, though the goals continued to fly in. Many viewed him as a player who could fit into a team scheme because he didn't need to be the focal point.

However, Messi has averaged 81.6 touches per Ligue 1 game this term after averaging 78.6 last season. PSG have continued to depend on his and Kylian Mbappe's individual brilliance to bail them out rather than building a team around the duo.

Messi is not to blame for most of this. PSG's transfer business was scattered, while Christophe Galtier and Mauricio Pochettino before him struggling to implement the right tactical set-up. However, the Argentine legend's presence has not resolved an issue they have needed to take care of for years.

If anything, it has amplified it even more.

#5 Lionel Messi's own reputation has taken a beating

As with any headline involving the duo, this too will contribute to the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

One of the primary aspects Ronaldo has held over Messi has been his performances across the globe. He has left his mark on Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Messi, meanwhile, continues to have his crowning glories in club football associated with Barcelona. His spell at PSG in a league considered to be weaker with respect to competition has done little to justify his ability to perform outside Catalonia.

Ronaldo also received plenty of criticism for moving to Saudi Arabia in January this year, with many suggesting it was because of the finances involved. Barely four months later, the Telegraph has suggested that Messi could now go to a Saudi Pro League club this summer.

The manner of Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United prior to his move to Al-Nassr was also the subject of heavy scrutiny. Many felt the Portuguese legend let his ego get ahead of his team's needs.

Messi's reportedly unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia is being viewed under the same scanner. His exit from Paris could've been handled better and is now bound to harm his reputation instead in a year where he could win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or.

