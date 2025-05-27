6 Inter Milan players name one Barcelona star as their toughest opponent this season in the UEFA Champions League

As many as six Inter Milan players named Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal as the toughest opponent they have faced this season. Inter Milan managed to overcome Hansi Flick's side 7-6 on aggregate to win the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

While Simone Inzaghi's side made their way to the Champions League final, they had to deal with Yamal, who was absolutely at the top of his game against them. The 17-year-old terrorized the Nerazzurri's backline throughout the two legs and scored a fabulous goal in the first leg.

Inter Milan will be up against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League final. Inzaghi will be desperate for a win, having previously led his side to the Champions League final in 2022-23, where they lost against Manchester City.

Ahead of their biggest game of the season, the Inter Milan players were asked by UEFA to name their toughest opponent this campaign. Quite extraordinarily, six players named Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Here is the video, via UEFA Champions League's official X handle:

The six players are defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco, goalkeeper Yann Sommer, midfielders Kristjan Asllani and Davide Frattesi, and forward Marcus Thuram. Yamal has been a key player for Barcelona this season, with Hansi Flick's side winning three trophies, including the LaLiga title.

Yamal has scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 appearances across competitions this season. Still only aged just 17, he has already made 106 appearances for the Blaugrana, winning four trophies, including two league titles.

Barcelona make an offer to sign Premier League keeper: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly made an approach to sign Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen. As reported by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna (via Get Football News France), the Blaugrana have made an enquiry regarding the Netherlands international's availability.

Hansi Flick's side are understood to be in the hunt for Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term successor. The German reportedly faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou after his season was hampered by an ACL injury.

Ter Stegen, who has been at Barcelona since 2014, missed 45 games across competitions with an ACL rupture this season. The Catalan giants signed Wojciech Szczęsny to fill in for the 33-year-old, who had an extraordinary season despite coming back from retirement.

Verbruggen has impressed in the Premier League with Brighton, having joined the Seagulls in 2023 from Anderlecht. He rotated with Jason Steele in his first season at the Amex Stadium but has been a regular starter under Fabian Hurzeler this season.

Aged only 22, Verbruggen is regarded very highly and has conceded 60 goals in 40 games this season while keeping nine clean sheets. He is also capped 20 times for the Netherlands already and looks like their number one for many years to come.

