Barcelona have reportedly enquired about the availability of Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen. As reported by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna (via Get Football News France), the Catalan giants have approached the Seagulls regarding the Dutch keeper.

Hansi Flick's side are believed to be looking for a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German has been at Barcelona since 2014 and has won everything with the Catalan giants.

Ter Stegen suffered an ACL tear last season, which saw him miss 45 games across the campaign. The Blaugrana brought Wojciech Szczęsny back from retirement to fill in the German's void until the end of the campaign, and the Poland international had a brilliant season.

With Flick's side winning three trophies, including the LaLiga title with Szczesny, the Blaugrana are reportedly looking to replace Ter Stegen now. Brighton keeper Verbruggen has emerged as their target following a brilliant season for Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton.

Verbruggen is regarded as one of the best young keepers in world football and has been at Brighton since 2023. He rotated with Jason Steele in his first season at the Amex Stadium but has been the undisputed starter this season.

The 22-year-old has conceded 60 goals in 40 games this season while keeping nine clean sheets this season. He is also capped 20 times for the Netherlands already, but has missed out on the latest national squad because of fitness issues.

Chelsea plotting a move for out-of-favour Barcelona attacker: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati, who has gone out of favour at Camp Nou. As reported by journalist Helena Condis (via BarcaTimes on X), the Blues are ready to battle for AS Monaco for the 22-year-old's signature.

AS Monaco are believed to be in pole position to land Fati, who was once dubbed as Lionel Messi's heir at Barcelona. The French giants reportedly want him on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

However, Chelsea are also reportedly ready to launch a move for the winger who previously had a dismal loan spell with Brighton. Fati spent the 2023-24 season on loan with the Seagulls and scored only four goals and provided one assist in 27 outings.

Fati has struggled for playing time under Hansi Flick this season following his return to Barcelona. He has only played 298 minutes of football across competitions this season.

