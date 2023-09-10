"60-65% capacity of his talent" - Kevin Campbell claims Arsenal star has not hit his peak despite impressive start to season

Kevin Campbell reckons Arsenal star Declan Rice is still playing at just 60% to 65% this season. He added that the Englishman has stunning potential and is still learning.

Arsenal broke their transfer record this summer to sign Rice from West Ham United for £105 million. They faced some competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich, but the midfielder was set on a move to the Emirates.

On The Highbury Squad, Campbell said that Rice has a long way to go in his career and his potential is sky high. He added that the midfielder is still adjusting to the system at Arsenal:

"I truly believe Declan Rice, he is only working, at the moment, to about 60-65% capacity of his talent. I really do.

"I say that because, in games, you are starting to see him trying things where he drives, trying to play one-twos and pass the ball in and around the opponent's box. Sometimes it comes off, and sometimes it doesn't."

He added:

"But he is learning how to play in this system. It's only four games, and he has been immense in all four games. Imagine when he has got 24 games under his belt and what he is going to be like.

"I just think his ceiling is massive. I will be brutally honest with you. When Thomas Partey is fit, and you got those two as a pivot, then you see the best of these guys in the Champions League."

Rice scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal last week when they faced Manchester United. The goal came deep into injury time and gave the Gunners the lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 3-1.

Arsenal star Declan Rice jokes about being Premier League record signing for 2 weeks

Declan Rice said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football that he had a cutout of his record move to Arsenal on the wall for a couple of weeks. However, he took it down soon after Moises Caidedo completed his move to Chelsea and broke his record by going for £115 million.

He said:

"I had it up on the wall for two weeks. It's come down already!"

The Gunners paid £105 million to sign the West Ham United star this summer. Manchester City came the closest to matching the bid but opted out after the Hammers rejected their £90 million bid.