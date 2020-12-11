7 potential last-16 opponents for Chelsea in the Champions League confirmed

Chelsea secured qualification to the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League with two games to spare and went one further by finishing at the top of Group E with their comprehensive 4-0 away victory over Sevilla.

This means that the Blues were able to avoid potentially tricky opponents like Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA Champions League rules follows that group winners are always paired with runners-up from other groups, excluding those from the same association.

They then face off in a two-legged tie, with the winner progressing to the quarter-final.

Following the conclusion of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, fans of Chelsea can look forward to the draw for the next round scheduled to hold in Nyon next Monday.

There are seven potential opponents that Chelsea can face in the next round, with one of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, and FC Porto the next hurdle to scale.

On paper, the La Liga sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid represent the most daunting prospects for Frank Lampard's side.

The Chelsea manager faced off against the Catalans in some of the most iconic Champions League matches during his playing days, and even though the Blaugrana have fallen some way off their previous standards, they still pose a decent threat.

Atletico Madrid have steadily risen in stature and achievement in the last decade and boast the best record in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Nevertheless, some of the other unseeded teams also represent potent threats, including last season's semi-finalists RB Leipzig and Atalanta, who have been one of the most entertaining sides over the last two years.

Borussia Monchengladbach did well to qualify from a group containing Inter Milan and Real Madrid, while Lazio are in the knockout round for the first time in two decades.

After getting the job done on the continent, Chelsea to turn attention to domestic engagements

Chelsea are third in the Premier League

Chelsea showed great determination to finish at the top of their group with one game to spare, but with Champions League action not returning until February, all focus must now be on their domestic campaign.

Up next for the Blues will be a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, before they face Wolves just three days later at the Molineux.

The West Londoners currently sit in third place on the Premier League table, two points behind joint-leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Their elimination in the League Cup Fourth Round means that they have only the league title and FA Cup to compete for domestically.