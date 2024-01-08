Former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to receive a permanent banner in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge, as per @CFCPys on X.

"N’Golo Kante will finally be receiving a permanent banner in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea fans were elated to see the development and reacted to the post with supportive comments.

One fan pointed out how it was unfair that Mason Mount got his Chelsea banner at Stamford Bridge before Kante.

Another fan seemed confident that new Chelsea boy Moises Caicedo will also get his own banner in the future.

Another fan called him a 'club legend.'

Kante joined Chelsea back in 2016 from Leicester City for a reported fee of £32 million. He had helped the Foxes win the Premier League before joining the Blues under the management of Antonio Conte.

It turned out to be a hit move as Kante won the league title once again, this time with Chelsea. He went on to win the Europa League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the Champions League before leaving the club in the summer of 2023, after running down his contract.

He managed 13 goals and 16 assists in 269 games for the Blues, winning the Premier League Player of the Year award in 2016 and the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Year award in 2021.

Kante also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and is currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Chelsea oversaw Kante exit amidst mass exodus from club

Chelsea underwent a club overhaul in terms of squad faces in the summer of 2023. Club legends like Cesar Azpilicueta and N'Golo Kante left on free transfers while young stars like Christian Pulisic, Ruben-Loftus Cheek, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were sold across Europe.

The Blues also parted ways with players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly among others. Kante's departure from the Chelsea midfield led the club to signing players like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.