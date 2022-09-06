“8 or 9 teams can win it” - Christophe Galtier plays down claims that PSG are UEFA Champions League favorites

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier does not believe his side are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Parisian giants will open their Champions League campaign with a home game against Italian heavyweights Juventus on Tuesday, September 7.

They have been drawn alongside the Serie A outfit, SL Benfica and Maccabi Haifa in Group H of the tournament. The French side are expected to have enough strength to finish in the top two of the group and make it into the knockout stages. Some have even suggested that the Parisians could go on to lift the trophy.

Galtier, however, has played down PSG's chances of winning the Champions League. The French tactician stated that there are many teams that have a realistic chance of winning the tournament this time around.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Juventus, Galtier was quoted as saying the following (via PSGTalk):

“That would be reductive compared to our competitors. Every year, there are eight or nine teams that believe they can win it, and finally there are favorites that don’t go all the way, surprises, incredible scenarios.

“That the club has the ambition to win it is legitimate, but I don’t think we are favorites.”

It is worth mentioning that the UEFA Champions League is the only trophy PSG have failed to win since being taken over by Qatari owners back in 2011.

The closest they got to winning the tournament was when they reached the final back in 2020 under Thomas Tuchel. However, they lost 1-0 in the final against Bayern Munich.

The Parisians had a disappointing campaign in the Champions League last season. They were knocked out of the tournament by eventual winners Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage.

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 aggregate win over the Ligue 1 giants, with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG have made a great start to the 2022-23 season

PSG have made an excellent start to the 2022-23 season. They will want to carry their good form in Ligue 1 into their Champions League tie against Juventus.

As things stand, Galtier's troops have won five out of their six league games this season and have amassed 16 points in the process. They have also been lethal in front of goal, scoring 24 goals, and have conceded just four times.

Prior to the start of the Ligue 1 season, Paris Saint-Germain lifted the Trophee des Champions with a 4-0 victory over Nantes.

