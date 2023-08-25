"97 left…we are nearly there" - Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko sends heartwarming message to wife Vlada on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko shared a heartwarming message for his wife, Vlada Sedan, on their third wedding anniversary. The left-back took to Instagram on Thursday (August 24) and posted an image of himself with his wife.

The two tied the knot in 2020 after Zinchenko confirmed the relationship in June 2019. Hoping that the duo spends 100 years together, Zinchenko wrote on Instagram:

"3 years today! 97 left…we are nearly there my love"

Sedan is a Ukrainian TV news reporter and is often seen interviewing some of the best footballers in the world. Previously, the 27-year-old has worked with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Andriy Shevchenko (via The Sun).

The couple have two children. Aged two, the elder child is named Eva, while the pair's younger daughter was welcomed into the world only a few weeks ago. Sedan shared a beautiful image of the child from the hospital.

On the footballing front, the Ukraine international is nearing a return to a starting place in Mikel Arteta's eleven. After being sidelined due to injury, the former Manchester City star is likely to feature in Arsenal's home fixture against Fulham on Saturday (August 26).

Mikel Arteta gives Oleksandr Zinchenko minutes in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for Ukraine (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta brought on Oleksandr Zinchenko during the Gunners' 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. The Ukraine international has seemingly recovered from a calf issue that kept him out of the club's opening Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

The left-back's return is certain to boost the hopes of the north London outfit's supporters. Given Jurrien Timber's long-term knee injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu's sending-off in the aforementioned tie, Arteta is in need of a left-sided full-back.

Zinchenko came on in the 89th minute and proved essential to keeping the ball as Arsenal faced late pressure from Crystal Palace in injury time. The player is nearly certain to start his club's next match in English football's top-tier competition. With Kieran Tierney reported to join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan, the former Manchester City defender remains the likeliest option.