"A better defender than Maguire" - Dean Jones comments on Manchester United's interest in Serie A star

Reliable journalist Dean Jones has opened up on Manchester United's pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. As per Spanish media outlet Fichajes, the Red Devils are interested in signing the Senegal international.

The 30-year-old will enter the final year of his deal with Napoli after the current season and there have been no concrete reports of a contract renewal.

The Naples-based club have shown incredible resilience in holding on to their star defender over the years despite interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Dean Jones has suggested that the Africa Cup of Nations winner would be an upgrade on Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire. However, he added that the 30-year-old is far from the perfect defender and is also prone to errors. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Koulibaly, he’s probably a better defender than Maguire, but it’s not like he’s without problems, he makes mistakes, too."

Jones pointed out that Koulibaly has attracted plenty of interest from top clubs in the past, but the interest has gone down quickly. He added:

“He is playing at a higher level right now, but the issue will be if they do go for him, after a little while of people not being interested in him, he now has four or five big European clubs looking at him.”

Manchester United might have to fend off plenty of competition if they have to sign Koulibaly this summer. According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Chelsea are also eyeing a move for the Senegalese international as they are set to lose Rudiger and Christensen. But it would take a 'super offer' to convince Napoli.

Manchester United desperately need to bolster their defensive ranks

Much was expected from Raphael Varane when the Red Devils signed him last summer from Real Madrid. But both Varane and Maguire have been disappointing this campaign, as have other options like Lindelof, Bailly and Jones.

Kalidou Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani has offered his client to Manchester United

It is obvious that Erik ten Hag will want to shore up his backline as soon as he takes charge at Old Trafford.

Koulibaly, with all his experience and ability, could be a solid option for Manchester United, if available at the right price.

As per the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are plotting a move for Ajax's £35million-rated defender Jurrien Timber. The 20-year-old looks likely to follow his Ajax manager to Manchester United and could prove to be a great signing in the long run.

