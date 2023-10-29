"A big influence" - Gary Neville names player who could decide Arsenal-Manchester City Premier League title race

Manchester United icon Gary Neville believes Declan Rice could be the difference in the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City this season. The Englishman has claimed that Pep Guardiola's men will slip up while the Gunners will end their 20-year wait for a league title this term.

Neville said on Sky Sports (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Probably. I think he is a big influence - Declan Rice. That power, that drive. They’ve got brilliant players - City, anyway. But taking him out of Arsenal makes a huge difference, they wouldn’t be good enough."

He added:

"With him in it, he can be a difference player and he gives them a real chance. I’m predicting City might have a bit of a stumble this season and I suspect Arsenal get it right this season.”

The Gunners have had an excellent start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Mikel Arteta's men are undefeated in 10 games after seven wins and three draws. They are second in the league standings, two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the season by their standards. The Cityzens are third in the table after seven wins and two losses, three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand (against Manchester United on October 29).

The Gunners signed Rice from West Ham United this summer for a club-record fee of £105 million. The English midfielder has been impressive at the Emirates this term, recording two goals and one assist in 10 league encounters.

It remains to be seen whether he can help Arsenal lift the title this season.

"Yes, they are title contenders" - Arsenal snubbed as Chris Sutton backs Liverpool to be a 'bigger challenger' against Manchester City in title race

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes Liverpool are bigger challengers than Arsenal in this season's Premier League title race. The Englishman has insisted that the Reds pose a bigger threat to Manchester City due to their strength in the midfield and forward departments.

Sutton did admit, however, that he is worried about the Merseyside outfit's vulnerability at the back this term. He said (via the Echo):

"Yes, they are title contenders. Not just because of the midfield players they've brought in but the rotation they've had in the forward areas. They never leave Salah out but they've got so many good options. I'm still slightly worried about them defensively."

The former Chelsea man added:

"But I was at the Etihad at the weekend and Manchester City were brilliant in the first half [in their 2-1 win over Brighton] but they're looking a little bit vulnerable. I think Liverpool will be a bigger challenger to Manchester City than Arsenal this season, I really do."

Liverpool are fourth in the league standings after six wins, two draws, and one loss. The Reds are one point behind third-placed Manchester City. They will next face Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday (October 29).

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp's side can re-establish themselves as contenders this season after securing an underwhelming fifth-place finish last season in the English top tier.