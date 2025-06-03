“A big lump all in one package” - Chris Sutton warns Chelsea on what they must do to get best out of Liam Delap

Football pundit Chris Sutton has urged Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to play to Liam Delap's strengths as the Ipswich Town striker reportedly nears a move to Stamford Bridge. He believes Delap is a good, all-round striker who can play different roles for the team.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Sutton felt that signing Delap for £30 million was a bargain for Chelsea. He went on to heap praise on the young striker and highlighted how the reported new signing could finish well, while also helping in the buildup. He wrote:

“Now, £30m for Liam Delap would be an absolute bargain, a total no-brainer from the Blues' perspective. Chelsea can hand him a hefty salary boost and even then, on a 15-year deal or whatever ludicrous length of contract is eventually signed by the 22-year-old Englishman, he's cheaper than the other striker options they could have gotten.

"I see Delap as an all-rounder; he's shown why he can be a finisher, a link-up man and a big lump all in one package. I like that he mixes it up, sometimes playing with his back to goal and other times sprinting in behind, and how he can unleash clean strikes with both the left and right feet as defenders never know which avenue to show him down.”

Chelsea have reportedly completed the medical for Delap, and the announcement is believed to be imminent. They are said to have beaten competition from Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United for the striker.

Former Chelsea striker believes Nicolas Jackson is better than Liam Delap

Former Chelsea striker Tore André Flo spoke to AceOdds in May this year and claimed that Nicolas Jackson was better than Liam Delap. He believes that the Senegal star will get better with experience, saying:

"I think Jackson is good enough. I like him at times, and at other times he frustrates me. That speed he has is special and he has improved in his movements, flaming gaps, he’s better on the ball. He can be the main guy for Chelsea as he’s young and still learning. That speed and power means he can be the big thing for the club. I would stick with Nicolas over signing Delap. I think Nico will get there at some point. With his age, added experience, I feel he will be the guy to stick with.”

Nicolas Jackson finished the 2024/25 season with 10 goals in the Premier League. He also scored in the UEFA Conference League final, where Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1.

