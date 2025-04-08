“A bigger story than it needs to be” - Troy Deeney reacts to Manchester United fans’ vile chants aimed at Phil Foden’s mum

Pundit Troy Deeney has shared his thoughts on Manchester United fans' unsavoury chants at Phil Foden's mother in the Manchester Derby. He believes that these things happen, and it has garnered more spotlight than needed.

Ad

Manchester United hosted city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 6, in the Premier League. It was a drab goalless draw, but one of the talking points of the match was vile chants aimed at Foden's mother. While the Englishman sarcastically applauded the United fans, many fans and pundits have spoken against it.

Troy Deeney, however, believes 'it is a part of the game'. He said on talkSPORT (via Mirror):

Ad

Trending

"[It is] part of the game, unfortunately. It is what it is, I’ve heard people say things about my kids, wife… you name it. Look, I take Pep’s point – it is a reflection on society…. everyone's relatively glass houses they like to look out and point and say, you’re rubbish, this and that'. But I also think as well, it’s a derby, people are emotional… you talk about someone’s mum so you never want it to be that.

Ad

"It's just part of football. This, in my opinion, is a bigger story than it needs to be. Watching the game, I didn’t hear it. [On] Match of the day we didn’t do anything on it, unfortunately, it’s the ugly side of this football game. There’s an old saying many many years ago that Gianfranco Zola told me and it was 'We’re paid to have no feelings'."

Ad

Phil Foden came through Manchester City's academy and has been a key player for them over the years, winning six Premier League titles, among other honors.

Pep Guardiola slammed Manchester United fans' chants against Phil Foden's mum

After the clash against Manchester United, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola slammed the people who aimed those vile chants towards Phil Foden's mum. He said (via GOAL):

Ad

"Lack of class. But it's not United, it's the people, you know? We are so exposed in the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players especially. Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed."

Foden was replaced in the 58th minute against Manchester United after failing to make a big impact. He has struggled this season after winning the Premier League Player of the Year award last year. The England international has recorded 10 goals and six assists in 40 games across competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More