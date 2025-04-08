“A bigger story than it needs to be” - Troy Deeney reacts to Manchester United fans’ vile chants aimed at Phil Foden’s mum

Pundit Troy Deeney has shared his thoughts on Manchester United fans' unsavoury chants at Phil Foden's mother in the Manchester Derby. He believes that these things happen, and it has garnered more spotlight than needed.
Manchester United hosted city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 6, in the Premier League. It was a drab goalless draw, but one of the talking points of the match was vile chants aimed at Foden's mother. While the Englishman sarcastically applauded the United fans, many fans and pundits have spoken against it.
Troy Deeney, however, believes 'it is a part of the game'. He said on talkSPORT (via Mirror):
"[It is] part of the game, unfortunately. It is what it is, I’ve heard people say things about my kids, wife… you name it. Look, I take Pep’s point – it is a reflection on society…. everyone's relatively glass houses they like to look out and point and say, you’re rubbish, this and that'. But I also think as well, it’s a derby, people are emotional… you talk about someone’s mum so you never want it to be that.
"It's just part of football. This, in my opinion, is a bigger story than it needs to be. Watching the game, I didn’t hear it. [On] Match of the day we didn’t do anything on it, unfortunately, it’s the ugly side of this football game. There’s an old saying many many years ago that Gianfranco Zola told me and it was 'We’re paid to have no feelings'."
Phil Foden came through Manchester City's academy and has been a key player for them over the years, winning six Premier League titles, among other honors.
Pep Guardiola slammed Manchester United fans' chants against Phil Foden's mum
After the clash against Manchester United, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola slammed the people who aimed those vile chants towards Phil Foden's mum. He said (via GOAL):
"Lack of class. But it's not United, it's the people, you know? We are so exposed in the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players especially. Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed."
Foden was replaced in the 58th minute against Manchester United after failing to make a big impact. He has struggled this season after winning the Premier League Player of the Year award last year. The England international has recorded 10 goals and six assists in 40 games across competitions this season.