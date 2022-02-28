“A bit better” – Hasselbaink chooses between Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva and Liverpool’s Van Dijk

Following Liverpool's victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, former Blues forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has claimed that Thiago Silva is 'better on the ball' than Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hasselbaink shared a studio with former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp, who seemed appalled by his statements. The Dutchman said:

"How he plays, even when he is under pressure, he finds a solution. With his headers, he always goes to the right colour. When he intercepts his first pass is the majority of the time forward and the team can break. Virgil van Dijk as well. I think Silva is a bit better on the ball....Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I do think so."

Both Silva and Van Dijk were immense for their respective sides during the Carabao Cup final. Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes, which lead to an extraordinary penalty shootout. Jurgen Klopp's side managed to come away with the win after Kepa Arrizabalaga skied his spot-kick with the score tally at 11-10.

This was a record-breaking ninth triumph in the competition for the Reds, who will look to add even more silverware to their trophy cabinet this season.

"Silva, top class, Van Dijk, top class" - Hasselbaink sticks to his guns in debate over the Chelsea and Liverpool stars

Thiago Silva in action for Chelsea

Despite protests from both Carragher and Redknapp, Hasselbaink was certain that Thiago Silva was better on the ball than Virgil van Dijk.

Carragher brought up Van Dijk's ability to pass the ball out from the back, but Hasselbaink was adamant that Silva is better than his compatriot with the ball at his feet. He said:

"I’m not saying that he’s bad. I’m saying Silva is a little bit better on the ball. I think sometimes when Van Dijk is under pressure he kicks it out, while Silva wouldn’t, he finds a solution....I love Virgil van Dijk, I know you’re a Liverpool fan....I’m a football fan and Silva, top class, Van Dijk, top class. Silva, a little bit better on the ball....It’s a fact, I can show you."

