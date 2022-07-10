"A charming man, and I think he comes across well in the media" - Trevor Sinclair names manager who could succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair reckons Mauricio Pochettino should replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad when the Spaniard leaves. He believes the Argentine is a charming man and can deal with big players, having worked with the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Guardiola joined the Cityzens in 2016 after a successful spell at Bayern Munich. He has led City to four Premier League titles in five years and won numerous domestic cups. While a European trophy has eluded him at City so far, he has developed the club into a powerhouse in world football.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads



256 wins from 352 matches (73% win rate)



4 Premier Leagues

4 League Cups

1 FA Cup

🛡 2 FA Community Shields Today, we celebrate 6 years of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City!256 wins from 352 matches (73% win rate)4 Premier Leagues4 League Cups1 FA Cup🛡 2 FA Community Shields Today, we celebrate 6 years of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City! 💙📊 256 wins from 352 matches (73% win rate) 🏆 4 Premier Leagues🏆 4 League Cups🏆 1 FA Cup🛡 2 FA Community Shields https://t.co/REtIobj0OJ

Pochettino, meanwhile, was recently sacked by Paris Saint-Germain after a year and a half in charge. He led them to the Ligue 1 title last season but was unsuccessful in the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians lost to eventual champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Sinclair believes Pochettino should replace Guardiola in the future at the Etihad. He told talkSPORT (via GOAL):

"You look at him, and he knows how to deal with egos. He seems to have a fantastic rapport with players. It doesn't matter how big the players are; we have seen him managing (Lionel) Messi, (Kylian) Mbappe and Neymar. So on that side of things, I think he is safe hands. He is a charming man, and I think he comes across well in the media."

He added:

"I actually feel that Manchester City might be the club for him. I think he might have a bit of a sabbatical now, because I'm sure he is not struggling for finances. But I think Manchester City could be the one for him. If Guardiola walks away at a certain stage, that might be a hot seat ready to take for Pochettino."

Guardiola's current contract with City expires in the summer of 2023. As per the aforementioned GOAL report, he said last year that he could move on to managing a national team.

Mauricio Pochettino could be a fish out of water at Manchester City

Pochettino won a league title for the first time in his career with PSG last season. However, many would argue that his best work came at Tottenham Hotspur and even Southampton.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club.



The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future. Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club.The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future. https://t.co/Y7ef0qVLVh

During his five-year spell with Tottenham, the Argentine led them to a couple of title charges and a UEFA Champions League final. The club's playing style during that time was entertaining, as they delivered results. He gave plenty of chances to academy graduates and groomed them into great players.

However, during his time at PSG, Pochettino was criticised for a negative playing style. That could perhaps be attributed to the lack of work rate of some big-name players.

Manchester City are known for spending big in the market and signing big-name players to achieve their targets. If Pochettino joins the Cityzens, he could struggle to impose his playing style on marquee players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far