"A childhood dream" - Ex-coach says 27-year-old wants to join Barcelona and be the 'mythical #10' like Lionel Messi

Bernardo Silva's former Benfica coach Helder Cristovao has revealed that the Manchester City star dreams of emulating Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona. The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

Helder Cristovao stated that Bernardo Silva does not possess all the qualities required to replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona. However, he does believe that Silva could be a real asset to Xavi Hernandez's squad in the future.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish outlet SPORT, Helder Cristovao was quoted as saying the following:

"Yes, it's a childhood dream for him. Represent Barca, be the mythical '10', like Messi. He has a lot of Messi. He doesn't have the speed and strength, but he does have the thinking, the timing in the game. He has a lot to improve Barca's game."

According to The Athletic, this is the second summer in a row where Bernardo Silva has wanted a move to Spain. Manchester City, however, are not keen on selling one of their main players.

The 27-year-old made 50 appearances for the Premier League champions last season and contributed 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Barca News Network @Barca_News_N 🎙Hélder Cristovâo: "Playing for Barcelona is a childhood dream for Bernardo Silva. Be a mythical '10' like Messi. He has a lot of Messi." 🎙Hélder Cristovâo: "Playing for Barcelona is a childhood dream for Bernardo Silva. Be a mythical '10' like Messi. He has a lot of Messi." https://t.co/VhoeLUIhot

The Catalan giants could need a player like Bernardo Silva in the summer transfer window. As things stand, Dutchman Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Silva could therefore be seen as a direct replacement for De Jong if he does leave to join the Red Devils. According to the City Transfer Room, however, Barcelona will sanction Frenkie de Jong's sale even if they fail to secure a move for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona struggled without Lionel Messi last season

The 2021-22 season was the Catalan giants' first in over 15 years without having Lionel Messi in their squad. The 35-year-old forward joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Barcelona ended the 2021-22 season without winning a single trophy. They had a poor outing in the UEFA Champions League as well where they were knocked out of the group stage.

Xavi Hernandez's side dropped to the UEFA Europa League where they lost to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals.

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i Lionel Messi after winning his 37th career trophy with Barcelona 🥂 Lionel Messi after winning his 37th career trophy with Barcelona 🥂 https://t.co/ss279ubqoj

Lionel Messi himself struggled at PSG after his move from Barcelona. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored only six league goals last season.

He ended the 2021-22 season with 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 outings across all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far