"A clear mind is not what it sounds like" - AEW star Tay Melo slams Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and his new partner in comments 

AEW wrestler Tay Melo has slammed Barcelona icon Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia in comments on the Spaniard's recent Instagram post. The 35-year-old went official with his new flame on social media this week.

He posted a picture of himself with Clara Chia to finally confirm that they were in a relationship after his highly publicized split with popstar Shakira. Melo, who is in the women's division of AEW and has an OnlyFans account, gave a damning verdict on the duo. She wrote:

"Nice name she has ... A clear mind is not what it sounds like..."

The aftermath of Gerard Pique's breakup with Shakira has created major headlines. It emerged that the Barcelona legend was unfaithful during the relationship.

The Colombian singer is said to have found out about her ex-partner cheating when she noticed a pot of strawberry jam had been eaten. The former couple's two sons, Sasha and Milan, don't like strawberry jam, so she concluded that somebody else was in the house.

Melo isn't the only person to take aim at Pique and Chia. Shakira herself has taken digs at the new couple in a diss track titled 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.' The popstar's song's lyrics criticised her former lover's way of life and the age of his new partner:

“I’m worth two 22-year-olds."

She adds:

“You swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo/ You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.”

Melo is dating fellow AEW wrestler Sammy Guevera. The Brazilian teases fans on OnlyFans with raunchy pictures. However, she once dubbed her fellow AEW colleague and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant as an "OnlyFans chick." in an online feud.

Gerard Pique wants Barcelona to sign Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo

Gerard Pique (not in pic) tips Barcelona to sign Parejo.

Gerard Pique retired in November last year following an illustrious career at Barcelona. He's still looking to have an influence at the Camp Nou after closing the book on his playing days.

According to Diario AS, Pique has advised the Blaugrana to sign veteran midfielder Parejo from Villarreal even before he retired. The duo shared the same agent.

Parejo is reportedly a target for Barcelona as they consider a replacement for Sergio Busquets, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The former Real Madrid midfielder has featured 29 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

He has a year left in his contract with Villarreal. It's believed that a move for Parejo would be a short-term deal, as he's only one year older than Busquets, 33.

