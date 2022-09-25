"A concern when you play them" - Recalling Pep Guardiola's old comments on Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lauded new Chelsea head coach Graham Potter in the past, saying that he is a big admirer of the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss' tactical style.

Earlier this month, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months in charge and appointed Potter as their new manager.

After penning a five-year deal, Potter guided the west London outfit to a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in their second UEFA Champions League Group E fixture on September 14.

Prior to joining Chelsea, Potter plied his trade at Ostersunds FK, Swansea City and Brighton. During the 2018-19 season, he first faced Guardiola in Manchester City's 3-2 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in an FA Cup quarter-final.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in January 2021, Guardiola heaped praise on Potter and said that he identifies with the Englishman's tactical setups. He told reporters (via Daily Mail):

"I am a big fan of Graham Potter. From the first time at Swansea, it was a joy to analyse his teams but also a concern when you play them.

"His players have the courage to play, they all know what to do. The first thing I would tell my players is: 'We have to be at a high level against them'."

He added:

"They have runners high and wide, it does not matter if they are wing-backs, full-backs or wingers. And after that, they create spaces for people in the middle.

"They press aggressive, all the things I would like as a spectator. I identify with his teams."

Chelsea are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with ten points from six matches. The Blues will next be in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1).

Chelsea should have appointed Mauricio Pochettino, says Glen Johnson

Speaking to Betting Odds, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson claimed that Mauricio Pochettino would have been the right man for the Chelsea job after Thomas Tuchel's sacking. He said:

"When Thomas Tuchel was sacked, I thought it was obvious that Chelsea would move for Mauricio Pochettino, but obviously, I got it wrong. He would have been the man for me."

He added:

"I know some people were saying it would have been a cheaper option to go for Graham Potter, but it doesn't sound that way does it? You could have saved the £20 million it's taken to get Potter and his backroom staff and got Pochettino instead."

Pochettino has been absent from the dugout since being relieved of his duties by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July this year.

