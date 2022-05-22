"A coward who didn't have the balls" - Journalist brands PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe a 'little man' and a 'traitor' after Real Madrid snub

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay with PSG has not gone down well with Real Madrid supporters and has even angered many journalists. Jose Felix Diaz delivered some harsh words to the 23-year old for his U-turn while speaking on a program on El Chiringuito TV, via MEGA.

The French international put an end to his dramatic transfer saga on Saturday (May 21) by ditching a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and signing a contract extension. He reached an agreement with the Spanish giants last week but went back on his word.

He will now stay at the Parc des Princes until 2025, in a deal which will see him earn almost £1 million-a-week (as per SkySports).

Diaz questioned Mbappe's character following his snubbing of Los Blancos. He said:

"Mbappé you’re not a man, a coward who didn’t have the balls to pick up the phone when Real Madrid were calling you to ask what happened. You're a traitor who doesn't keep his word. 10 days ago you kept telling them everything’s fine, then you stopped responding. You're a great player, but a little man."

Fabrizio Romano claims that the PSG forward himself called Florentino Perez to inform him of his decision to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 champions.

Al Khelaifi: "It's exceptional moment in the history of PSG. Mbappé now becomes the cornerstone of the club's project for the years to come, on and off the pitch". "I'm very proud and very happy – we are going to open the most beautiful pages of our history".

Salt on Real Madrid's wounds as Mbappe celebrates new PSG contract with a hat-trick

What was already a difficult night for the Los Blancos faithful around the globe became an even more difficult one to digest as the Parisians faced Metz in their final Ligue 1 fixture. All eyes were on Mbappe, who was going to take to the field after making the biggest decision of his life as he delivered on the big occasion.

The PSG superstar broke the deadlock in the 25th minute after being fed a perfect through ball by Angel Di Maria. He then beat the keeper who rushed at him with some tidy footwork, took the ball around him and finished with composure. Three minutes later, he showed his class again.

Mbappé's official statement: "I am very happy. Here I can continue to grow within a club like Paris which gives everything to perform at the highest level". "I'm also very happy to be able to continue in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished".

This time, he was fed the through ball by Lionel Messi and the 23-year old managed to squeeze his shot past the Metz shot-stopper at the near post to make it 2-0. Mbappe finally completed his hat-trick in the second-half by capitalizing on a mistake by Boubakar Kouyate.

A sour night for the Real Madrid faithful finally ended as PSG's comfortable outing ended with a scoreline of 5-0.

