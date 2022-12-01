"A coward's tackle" - Gary Neville angered by what happened to Liverpool star at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Gary Neville recently slammed Wales star Aaron Ramsey for his tackle on Jordan Henderson in the FIFA World Cup group-stage game on November 29. The former Manchester United defender claimed the two were at each other and had an issue earlier in the game too.

England defeated Wales 3-0 last week in their second FIFA World Cup group-stage game. Marcus Rashford scored twice in the second half, with Phil Foden adding another between the two goals from the Manchester United star.

Speaking on The Gary Neville podcast, the Red Devils legend claimed he was furious with the tackle from the Wales star. He called it a "coward's tackle" and said:

"I didn't like it. I thought it was a coward's tackle, I thought he knew what he was doing. Jordan just had something with him on a different part of the pitch, I watched them half follow each other, and I thought it was a naughty one that."

Pundit claims every FIFA World Cup team needs Jordan Henderson

Stuart Pearce has boldly claimed that every team in the world needs a player like Jordan Henderson.

The former England defender added that the Liverpool captain is a key member of the starting XI and said on talkSPORT:

"He's driving it on and getting us over the line. When he came on in the USA game we were flat as a pancake. We're not privy to see what goes on on the training pitch and around the camp and how he leads it and at his club but I tell you what he drives it as much as Gareth Southgate, make no mistake about that."

"He's played his part today, he's probably had more influence on the game than Jude Bellingham," he added. "But we want Jude Bellingham in the team because we think there's improvement. You need a Jordan Henderson around every football team in world football, I'm telling you."

Henderson started in the FIFA World Cup 2022 win over Wales and was at his best. The Liverpool midfielder played the whole match and had 82% pass success – completing 47 of his 57 attempted passes.

England will lock horns with Senegal in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday, December 4.

