"A difficult, but fantastic challenge" - New manager Erik ten Hag delivers honest verdict on Manchester United job after Ajax title win

Having guided Ajax to their 36th Eredivisie title, Erik ten Hag has opened up about the job he is about to undertake at Manchester United. The Dutchman, who will succeed Ralf Rangnick at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, acknowledges the project’s difficulty but remains optimistic about the possibilities.

The Red Devils have struggled profusely since the start of the season, playing patchy football, enduring embarrassing defeats, and missing out on Champions League football. Rangnick, who succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late 2021, has had some bright spells, but the overall picture has remained as gloomy as ever. Ten Hag, who has guided Ajax to three league titles since 2017-18, will be the next man to try to change United’s fortunes.

Ten Hag, who refrained from answering questions related to United during Ajax’s title defense, is finally in a position to talk about his next project. Speaking to Voetbal International magazine (via ESPN), Ten Hag disclosed the nitty-gritty of the interview process, revealing what drew him to Manchester United. He stated:

“I know United went through a very precise procedure. They'd done scouting, analyses, data, interviews with people who worked with me. Then we held multiple interviews. They didn't rush into things and neither did I. It felt like a difficult, but fantastic challenge. At United, there's something to build and something to win. Manchester United is such a big name in the history of football.”

The 52-year-old then talked about the allure of United, adding that he did his due diligence before agreeing to take the job.

Ten Hag added:

“It's not for nothing they call Old Trafford the Theatre of Dreams. It's a club with an allure in international football. Everyone knows their history. The history is impressive but I've also researched the present and future and the possibilities.”

Erik ten Hag identifies a formidable challenge at Manchester United

Apart from discussing the details of the interview process and how he perceived the job, Ten Hag also hinted about his transfer plans. The Dutchman thought that the main challenge was to instill a winning mentality, for which he could turn to the transfer window.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug #MUFC are also looking closely at how to reunite De Jong with his old Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. @dermotmcorrigan 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC are also looking closely at how to reunite De Jong with his old Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. @dermotmcorrigan

He said:

"It feels like a challenge to put the club back on track of winning. The options are there, including financially.”

However, that does not necessarily mean a complete overhaul. The Dutch mastermind stated that he had a good feeling about players who are already at the club.

Ten Hag added:

“I've also got a good feeling about the people who are there, and that we can take a step in the direction.”

Manchester United, who have won only one of their last five matches, cap off their campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on May 22.

Edited by Samya Majumdar