"A disgrace" - Lautaro Martinez's partner Agustina Gandolfo recounts scary incident in Qatar after Argentina vs Croatia clash 

The partner of Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo, was faced with a scary situation after La Albiceleste defeated Croatia by a scoreline of 3-0 in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (13 December).

Gandolfo, along with her sister and her sister's partner, decided to go for a drink after the game and visited a bar in a shopping mall located in Doha. However, while drinking, the group reportedly found pieces of glass inside the bottle.

They made security alert about the situation and decided to visit the hospital to ensure that everyone was safe. They also visited the Argentine embassy in a bid to get an idea about the Qatari healthcare system.

However, officials are said to have downplayed the incident and even told the group that the glass had been planted by Gandolfo and his friends. The model was left dumbfounded by the situation as she later wrote on Instagram (via Football Italia);

“A disgrace, we have the complaint and witnesses at the club.”

Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacts to win against Croatia in the semi-final

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best as La Albiceleste defeated Croatia in Tuesday's semi-final clash. Messi scored one goal and assisted another during the game.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is looking forward to playing in the final and confirmed that it would be the last game of his FIFA World Cup career.

Messi said (via Sky Sports):

"I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying. Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

Messi also provided an encouraging update on his fitness and downplayed rumors of a potential injury. He said:

"I feel really good, I feel strong and ready to play each game."

