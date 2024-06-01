"A fresh start could be the right option" - Pundit urges Manchester United star to join Chelsea 

William Gallas has advised Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United this summer and take his talents elsewhere. The pundit believes Chelsea would be an ideal destination for the England international.

This season, Rashford has struggled to replicate the form he displayed in the 2022-23 campaign, when he scored 30 goals in all competitions. He's only managed to find the net eight times across competitions this term and has been criticized for his performances.

While his contract runs until 2028, Rashford has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer. Gallas, who insists he remains a top-quality player, has advised the Manchester United winger to join Chelsea for a fresh start.

The former Arsenal star said (via Metro):

‌“There will always be quality players who are interested in signing for Chelsea, but we have to ask if Rashford would want to leave Man United. Nobody knows the reason, maybe he has a problem with Erik ten Hag."

He added:

"If he leaves then Rashford could stay. A player like Rashford, we want to see the exciting young player who broke through on fire, running everywhere and scoring beautiful goals. He had a lot of commitment then as well, now he is not the same player."

Gallas concluded:

"Maybe injuries have been a problem and another club for a fresh start could be the right option and Chelsea would provide this for him."

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been linked with Rashford as they search for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who departed the Parc des Princes this summer.

Manager of Premier League giants holds talks with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford - Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has contacted Marcus Rashford over a potential transfer, according to reports. The Gunners have registered an interest in signing the England international.

Arsenal couldn't end their 20-year drought for a Premier League title once again this season in the title race against Manchester City. The Cityzens defended their crown with a two-point lead over the north Londoners.

Arteta will be looking to reinforce his squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign and multiple reports have suggested that the Spaniard is keen to sign an attacker this summer.

According to football.london, Arteta has met with Rashford and one of the topics discussed was a switch to north London this summer. The report claims that both sides are interested.

However, Arsenal would have to pay a hefty amount to sign the Manchester United star, given that he signed a five-year contract last summer.