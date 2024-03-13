PSG prepare £75m offer for Manchester United superstar to replace Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as Kylian Mbappe's replacement this summer.

The Mirror reports that the Parisians are ready to test the Red Devils' resolve and launch a second move for Rashford. This comes as they prepare for life without Mbappe who is leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Luis Enrique's side are prepared to pay £75 million to sign Rashford, 26. But, the Old Trafford giants value the attacker at £100 million.

PSG tried signing Rashford in 2022 but the England international opted to stay at Manchester United. The Ligue 1 giants proposed a lucrative contract worth £400,000-a-week.

Rashford remained at Old Trafford and enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022-23. He registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions, flourishing under Erik ten Hag.

Expand Tweet

The Red Devils academy graduate signed a new long-term contract last summer which expires in 2028. But, his form has alarmingly dropped off this season and he's also had issues off the field.

Rashford was docked two weeks' wages by Manchester United after calling in sick for training in January. He'd been on a night out binge drinking in Belfast and his indiscipline was met with a fine worth £650,000.

The Englishman has struggled in front of goal this season, with seven goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions. But, PSG are long-term admirers and their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed their interest back in January 2023 when his contract was close to expiring:

"He's another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely."

PSG need to replace Mbappe, 25, who looks to be on his way to La Liga giants Real Madrid. The France captain has been the Parisians' protagonist for several years, their all-time top scorer with 246 goals in 295 games.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag compared Marcus Rashford to PSG's Mbappe

Erik ten Hag praised Marcus Rashford's progression at Manchester United.

Rashford was in red-hot form last season and it could be argued he was one of European football's best attacking outlets. He played most of the campaign in his preferred left-wing position while cutting inside to cause havoc for opposition defenders.

The Manchester United star not only impressed at club level but also internationally. He was a standout performer for Gareth Southgate's England during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, managing three goals in five games.

Ten Hag spoke about Rashford's development under the Dutchman and asserted that he was one of the best in the world. He said in December 2022 (via GOAL):

"I believe when Marcus's positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world."

Ten Hag named PSG's Mbappe as a similar profile to Rashford:

"There is Mbappe in this moment, a type like him. But when he (Rashford)'s getting in that position, he's great and you see he's really improved also out of possession."

Expand Tweet

Mbappe lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and finished the competition with the Golden Boot. He posted eight goals and two assists in seven games as France finished runners-up.