"A genius, unique in the history of tennis" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi pays emotional tribute to retiring tennis legend Roger Federer

Football superstar Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to tennis legend Roger Federer, praising the latter for his incredible career.

The Swiss announced his retirement from competitive tennis in a heartfelt social media post on Thursday, September 15. The upcoming Laver Cup in London will be Federer's last ATP tournament.

He said in a statement that was shared on social media:

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

A deluge of tributes followed Federer's announcement. Lionel Messi was among a plethora of sporting icons from across the world to wish the 20-time Grand Slam winner a happy post-retirement life.

“A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy, @rogerfederer,” Messi wrote in an Instagram post.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed brilliant start to 2022-23 season

After a sub-par last season that saw him score just 11 times across competitions, Lionel Messi has started the new season in fine fashion. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has racked up five goals and eight assists in 10 appearances across competitions so far this term.

He has been supported by the superlative form of his attacking partners, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian has scored 11 and assisted seven goals so far this campaign, while the French World Cup winner has 10 goals and an assist to his name.

Thanks to their attacking trio's exploits, PSG are still unbeaten this season. They are currently atop the Ligue 1 table with 19 points from seven matches. Christophe Galtier's side also lead their UEFA Champions League group after winning their games against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, respectively.

