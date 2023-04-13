“A genius, unique in history" - When PSG's Lionel Messi paid tribute to tennis legend Roger Federer following his retirement

Tennis legend Roger Federer brought an end to his illustrious career in 2022 and Lionel Messi posted a classy and heartfelt tribute for the Swiss maestro. Federer made his last appearance on the court in the Laver Cup last year.

The magician has achieved amazing feats inside the tennis court, winning 20 grand slams during his career. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to step foot on the court.

Lionel Messi posted after Roger Federer announced his decision to retire from the sport (via GiveMeSport):

“A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy.”

Much like Roger Federer, Lionel Messi is also widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever. The Argentine further strengthened his claim as the greatest footballer of all time with the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Roger Federer recently posted a tribute for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was recently named one of Time's 100 most influential people on the planet. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner received a classy message from Roger Federer.

The tennis legend wrote (via The Times):

"Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring records and championship wins need no recounting here. What stands out to me about Messi, 35, is his consistent greatness over so many years. This is so difficult to achieve, and then maintain. He dribbles like a magician, and his angular passes are works of art. His awareness and anticipation are almost beyond comprehension."

He added:

"My career has just come to an end. I now realize how much weight we athletes carry. But in our daily lives, we don’t even realize it. For a football player like Messi, that weight likely feels more massive, as he represents both a world-renowned club and a very passionate country."

"Argentina’s World Cup victory was magnificent. Millions of fans’ taking to the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate was an amazing moment in sports, witnessed around the world. Even those who don’t follow football must have realized the true impact of the world’s most popular game."

Federer concluded:

"Growing up, Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta were my favorite Argentine players. I was lucky enough to meet both of them. They inspired me. Now Messi can inspire future generations. I can only hope we get to see his unique creativity and artistry for a little bit longer. Don’t blink too often as Messi performs on the pitch. You may miss something incredible from the man of the moment."

Respect like this between athletes like Lionel Messi and Roger Federer from different areas is what makes sports a fascinating watch for fans across the globe.

