"A genuine 0/10 season", "Can't defend you no more" - Fans call out Chelsea star after draw against Brentford

Fans were left annoyed by right-back Malo Gusto's dismal showing in Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Brentford in the Premier League (April 6). The Frenchman was labelled a 'fraud', with supporters claiming that they couldn't 'defend him' anymore.

Gusto joined Chelsea from boyhood club Olympique Lyon for a reported €30 million fee in January 2023. He impressed fans and pundits alike in his first full season at Stamford Bridge (2023/24), racking up nine assists and helping his side keep eight clean sheets in 37 appearances.

This season, however, he has delivered inconsistent performances, leading to general discontentment among supporters. Against Brentford, he won just three of his 10 duels (30%), completed just one of his four crosses (25%) and was dispossessed twice (stats via FotMob).

After the full-time whistle, fans lambasted Gusto on social media. On X, @yerdas_outV2 wrote:

"Gusto has dropped a genuine 0/10 season."

@Tunnykvng wrote:

"Gusto I can’t defend you no more."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"I watch Gusto sometimes and i wonder how he made it pro," @iewdawg claimed.

"Good luck on your next chapter Gusto you don't belong to Chels," @DXnational wrote.

"The way Malo Gusto has regressed this season needs to be studied," @EmmerCFC claimed.

"I need you guys to start seeing Gusto for the fraud he is," @currentiyke wrote.

"This season from Malo Gusto has been awful. Let's be real," @AlexGoldberg_ wrote.

"I’ve never seen a player lack so much intensity more than Malo Gusto. The most nothing footballer that you will ever see," @TakesofAC_ wrote.

"If I’m Chelsea I am cashing in on Gusto if a £45m offer arrives and prioritising Josh Acheampong," @CFCPys claimed.

"All you guys who rate Malo Gusto i look at you with disgust," @itsnotovaaah wrote.

"It's a good point" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reacts to 0-0 draw with Brentford

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claimed that the game against Brentford was a 'tricky' one, asserting that his side did very well to come away with a point.

With the game against the Bees just three days after the 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur (April 3), Maresca rotated his squad heavily. The gamble did not pay off, as the Blues dropped two points which would have been valuable the race for UEFA Champions League qualification in the EPL.

Speaking after the game, Maresca claimed (via NBC Sports):

"Overall, I think it was a good performance. The only thing we missed probably was a goal, but we created enough — more than 20 shots, so I think it's a good volume. This is a tricky game, tricky pitch, 24 hours less than (Brentford) in terms of recovery... We planned the game to start one way and finish the other way, but overall I think we did enough to win the game. First of all, for me when you don't win it's important you don’t lose so at least it's a good point."

Up next, Chelsea will be seen in action against in the first leg of their UECL quarter-final against Polish side Legia Warszawa on Thursday (April 10).

