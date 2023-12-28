"A great challenge, which I loved" - Manchester City star details craziest thing Pep Guardiola asked him to do while playing against Arsenal

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has shed light on something 'crazy' boss Pep Guardiola asked him to do against Arsenal last season.

With the Cityzens trailing Arsenal in the Premier League title race ahead of their meeting with them, Guardiola bizzarely asked the Portuguese to start in an unfamiliar left-back role to contain winger Bukayo Saka.

The versatile Silva came up trumps as City won the February clash 3-1, which hauled them right back into the title race. Guardiola's side went on to win their third straight league title and fifth in six seasons and their first continental treble.

However, in a recent interview with Portuguese publication A Bola (via GOAL), Silva said that the move to play left-back was fraught with risk:

"The craziest thing he asked me to do was probably play on the wing at the Emirates against Saka. It wasn't easy, and it was a game of a lot of pressure because we were behind them, and if we lost or drew this game, we would be out of the fight for the Premier League.

"Having to play that game against one of the best wingers in the league was the moment I will remember forever in my career. And I loved it, I loved it. In the end it was tough, but it was a great challenge, which I loved."

Silva recently provided his 37th Premier League assist - equalling compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo - as City won 3-1 at Everton in midweek. They're fourth in the standings, five points behind leaders Liverpool (42), but with a game in hand.

How has Bernardo Silva fared for Manchester City against Arsenal?

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has been a solid performer for Manchester City since arriving in the summer of 2017.

In 329 games across competitions, he has contributed 61 goals and 63 assists. They include two goals in 17 games against Arsenal. The two goals came in Manchester City's 3-0 and 2-0 league wins at the Emirates in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons respectively.

Silva's lone assist against the Gunners came in a 3-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg away win in the 2014-15 season while he was at Monaco.