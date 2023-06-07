“A great coach” - Bayern Munich star wishes Julian Nagelsmann amid PSG links

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has wished former manager Julian Nagelsmann well in his future endeavors. The German tactician was sacked by Bayern earlier this season and has now been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) job.

Nagelsmann was appointed as Bayern Munich's manager ahead of the 2021/22 season and led the club to the league title in his first term. He was second in the Bundesliga table when he was sacked in March 2023 and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

He has now been heavily linked with the PSG job and his former protege Coman wants to see him do well. The Frenchman also heaped praise on the tactician, saying he was a great coach for them.

"He's a great coach, we had some great times together. Unfortunately after that, what happened happened - but he's a great coach. He has a lot of desire, he is young and I wish him the best for the future. I know that he will do very good things, regardless of which club he goes to," Coman told RMCSport (via @iMiaSanMia).

Addressing Nagelsmann's PSG links, Coman said:

"He's not my coach (anymore). If he goes to PSG and we play them tomorrow, I hope we beat them, So I really have no opinion on that."

He added:

"I wish him the best. Whether he goes to Paris or elsewhere, it's the same thing for me."

Coman, who joined the German giants in 2017, played a total of 57 matches under Nagelsmann across competitions, scoring 14 and assisting 12 goals.

PSG are working on Julian Nagelsmann option as concrete, main candidate: Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that PSG are expected to sack Christophe Galtier in the near future. The French giants have informed the manager of their decision to release him from his duties as the club's manager.

He added that Nagelsmann is their top candidate to replace the outgoing Galtier and the two parties are in talks.

"Christophe Galtier, set to be sacked in the next days by Paris Saint-Germain as club informed the manager that he’s not gonna stay next season. PSG are working on Julian Nagelsmann option as concrete, main candidate for the job," he posted on Twitter.

GOAL report that Galtier has already been sacked and an announcement can be expected shortly.

Nagelsmann was also tipped to join Chelsea a few weeks back as head coach before the two parties reportedly failed to come to an agreement. The Blues went ahead by appointing former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino as the new boss at the club.

