“A huge hug” - Lionel Messi explains why he's ‘enjoying a lot’ on his birthday this year

Lionel Messi enjoyed celebrating his birthday this year, as he was able to do so in his hometown of Rosario.

The Argentine icon has been back in his homeland to celebrate his 36th birthday. Rosario paid a special tribute to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner by lighting up a building in dedication to his birthday.

Lionel Messi has now thanked fans for their wishes on his birthday. He expressed his gratitude for being able to celebrate in Rosario, writing on Instagram:

"Thank you very much for all the congratulations!! Enjoying very much this year of being able to celebrate it in Rosario with people I love very much. A big hug!!!"

Messi also spent his birthday playing in Maxi Rodriguez's farewell game. The legendary forward netted a first-half hat-trick, including an impressive free-kick. He played for Argentina against his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys with La Abiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni even taking part.

The legendary attacker is enjoying the off-season ahead of his move to MLS side Inter Miami. He's leaving Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Argentine hero enjoyed a superb year for club and country, celebrating his birthday as a World Cup and Ligue 1 winner. Fans don't have too long to wait before seeing him next in action.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has reportedly confirmed that Messi will debut on July 21. His Herons side will face Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup game at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi's move to Inter Miami is the biggest transfer in MLS history. He snubbed a return to Barcelona and a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal to head to the United States.

Neymar posts birthday message to Lionel Messi

Neymar (left) and Lionel Messi are good friends.

Neymar joined fans in wishing Lionel Messi a happy birthday on Saturday (June 24). The PSG forward took to Instagram and posted a picture on his story of the duo together. He captioned it:

"Happy birthday friend."

The iconic forward is leaving Neymar when he departs the Parc des Princes at the end of this month. The pair were reunited when Messi joined PSG in 2021. They have won the Ligue 1 title twice in their two seasons together with the French giants.

The attacking duo previously played together at Barcelona where they made up one of the most freighting forward trio's in history. Alongside Luis Suarez, they were known as 'MSN'. The front three bagged 344 goals and 157 assists in 409 games together.

