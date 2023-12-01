"A huge leader on and off the field" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praises on Chelsea counterpart Mauricio Pochettino

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on former teammate and current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pohcettino in a recent interview with Goal.

Arteta was addressing the Argentine manager's abilities on the pitch rather than his tactical prowess. Before taking up a job in coaching, Pochettino represented French sides Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bordeaux, among other clubs outside the country.

Arteta, who was a central midfielder during his playing days, also represented top sides like Arsenal and Everton. The two joined forces when Arteta joined PSG on loan from Barcelona midway through the 2000-01 campaign.

Meanwhile, Pochettino, who was a centre-back, represented PSG between 2001 and 2003, with the pair sharing the pitch 39 times for the Ligue 1 giants.

When asked how Pochettino was as a player, Arteta replied:

"Yeah, he was. He was really tough. A huge leader."

Pochettino, who made 95 appearances across competitions for PSG, announced his retirement in 2006.

Arteta and Pochettino continue to see more of each other as both now manage top Premier League sides. The pair last crossed paths when Arsenal and Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on October 21.

Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Arsenal midfielder after scoring two important goals

Kai Havertz (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lavished praise on summer signing Kai Havertz following the Germany international's opener in the emphatic 6-0 win over Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29.

The Gunners managed to secure the top spot in Group B, having racked up 12 points in five matches. After scoring the opening goal in the 13th minute, the English giants added four more in the first half before scoring a sixth in the second 45.

Addressing Havertz, who also scored an 89th-minute winner against Brentford in the Premier League last weekend, Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):

"Kai Havertz scored again’ isn’t a chant we’re going to get tired of hearing after he got his second goal in two games early on at Emirates Stadium."

“He’s becoming better and better, he’s more confident. His two goals, two very important goals as well, because one won us the game and today he opened the scoring. His overall contribution again was really, really good,” Arteta added.

Havertz has faced his fair share of criticism since joining Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported fee of €75 million last summer. He has managed just three goals and an assist in 21 appearances across competitions for the Gunners.