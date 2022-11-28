"A very important player for us" - Lionel Messi hails 'spectacular' Argentina star after 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph against Mexico 

Lionel Messi was full of praise for Enzo Fernandez after Argentina's crucial 2-0 win against Mexico in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage game on November 26.

La Albiceleste lost their World Cup opener by a 2-1 scoreline against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In hindsight, a loss against the Mexicans would have eliminated Argentina from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while a draw would have made things incredibly difficult for them.

Messi opened the scoring with a sublime long-range effort in the 64th minute. Fernandez sealed the three points for his time with a curling shot three minutes from time.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker, who provided the assist, was the first to embrace Fernandez after his stunning strike. Speaking after the full-time whistle, Messi said [h/t Get World Cup Football News]:

“I know Enzo very well, here from the national team and I also played against him in the Champions League. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular kid and a very important player for us."

The former Barcelona superstar added:

"I’m very happy for him and for us, because the goal he scored gave us peace of mind in the game. We didn’t expect to start the World Cup with a loss, so we wanted to turn the situation around. Enzo’s great goal ended the game and now we can face the game against Poland in a different way."

Lionel Messi's endorsement would only add to Fernandez's burgeoning reputation this campaign. He is having an impressive debut season in Portugal with Benfica, scoring thrice and providing five assists in 24 games across competitions.

His performances have seen him get linked with a move to Real Madrid just a few months after joining the Eagles.

Lionel Messi's Argentina have 2022 World Cup fate in their own hands

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates will be aware of the permutations and combinations going into their final 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage game.

A win against Poland on 30 December would confirm the two-time World Cup winners' place in the last 16. A draw would also work in their favor if Saudi Arabia were to draw against Mexico.

Argentina sharing the spoils with Poland will result in their elimination if the Mexicans beat the Green Falcons by a margin that overrides Argentina's goal-difference tally.

Lionel Scaloni's men have a goal difference of +1, while Mexico has a goal difference tally of -2.

