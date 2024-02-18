"A John Terry performance" – Jamie Carragher lauds Chelsea defender after 1-1 Manchester City draw

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heaped special praise on Chelsea star Axel Disasi, likening him to John Terry after his team's 1-1 draw at Manchester City this Saturday (February 17).

During their recent Premier League trip to the Etihad Stadium, the Blues produced a resolute performance. Raheem Sterling scored in the 42nd minute before Rodri's 83rd-minute left-footed equalizer for the hosts.

Disasi, meanwhile, started his side's match against Manchester City at the heart of their defence alongside Levi Colwill. He made a whopping 16 clearances and three blocks, and won all four of his aerial duels.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher shared his thoughts on the Frenchman's latest performance. He lauded the 25-year-old, saying (h/t India Today):

"We've moved on a little from my time when that was the type of performance you'd see from centre-backs 15 or 20 years ago. Now, we see them building from the back and getting on the ball. So, that was almost a bit of a throwback really. It was backs against the wall throwing yourself in front of things, every time the ball comes in, you're like a magnet."

Comparing Disasi to ex-Chelsea captain Terry, Carragher continued:

"That was a John Terry performance and I can't give any higher praise than that. I can't remember a better defensive performance this season, certainly from a central defender. You're coming away to Manchester City, playing against the best striker in the world, he was brilliant. He was Man of the Match, definitely the best player on the pitch. He was just throwing himself in front of everything."

Disasi, who arrived for around £39 million from AS Monaco in 2023, has started all 32 of his appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season. He has netted two goals, including one on his Premier League debut.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher shares two cents on 1-1 draw at Manchester City

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher claimed that his team's 1-1 draw at Manchester City was an acceptable result. He opined (h/t Independent):

"We're disappointed to concede quite late, but this is a good point. We had quite a lot of chances, we countered them well. It's a fair result in the end. We had a chance or two to get the second, but they had chances as well. It was a good performance."

Chelsea, who held City to a 4-4 draw at home earlier this campaign, registered just 30% possession on Saturday. They recorded nine shots compared to City's 31 and completed 249 passes to the hosts' 647 passes.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has been in fine form for his boyhood team this season. The 24-year-old has bagged three goals and provided six assists in 33 matches across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's outfit.