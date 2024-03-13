"A once in a lifetime player" - Sergi Roberto showers Barcelona star with high praise after Napoli win 

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto heaped praise on youngster Pau Cubarsi following their UEFA Champions League 3-1 win over Napoli on Tuesday, March 12.

The Blaugrana hosted Napoli in the second round of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Olimpic Lluis Company Stadium. The first leg had ended in a 1-1 draw last month in Napoli.

Barca took the lead in the 15th minute through Fermin Lopez before Joao Cancelo doubled it two minutes later. Amir Rrahmani reduced Napoli's deficit in the 30th minute but Robert Lewandowski completed the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Despite their attacking performance, one Barcelona player who stood out was defender Pau Cubarsi. The youngster won the Player of the Match award on his debut appearance in the competition.

Club captain Sergi Roberto hailed the 17-year-old, saying (via Get Football News Spain):

“Cubarsí was the best player on the pitch. He never fails to surprise us. Champions League round of 16 and he plays like this… He’s a once in a lifetime player. He’s hardworking and comes from La Masia. It’s an honor.”

Cubarsi made his senior debut for Barcelona earlier this season and has now made 12 appearances across competitions. Against Napoli, he made five clearances, three tackles, and one interception, won 6/6 duels, and completed 61/68 passes.

Xavi lauds Pau Cubarsi following Barcelona's win over Napoli

Barcelona's famed La Masia academy has produced some incredible players over the years like Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Xavi Hernandez himself. They continue to do so, with Paul Cubarsi one of the latest starlets to emerge from the academy.

Cubarsi made his senior Barca debut in January in the Copa del Rey as they dealt with multiple injuries. However, his impressive performances have seen the Spaniard become a key member of Xavi's squad.

After Cubarsi's Player of the Match performance against Napoli on Tuesday, Xavi said in the post-match press conference:

"When Cubarsí has the ball, my heart rate doesn't go up. I am calm. That's priceless. He is great at bringing the ball out too. He creates attacking plays and it's great to see him play, wonderful. I am very happy for him."

Cubarsi dealt well with Victor Osimhen, who is widely regarded as one of the best strikers currently. Aside from his defending though, the Spaniard's ability on the ball was also on full display as he created one big chance.