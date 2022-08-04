"A little bit more clumsy" - Gary Neville explains why Raheem Sterling will find life a 'lot harder' at Chelsea

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville is of the opinion that Chelsea superstar Raheem Sterling is not going to have a smooth time at his new club. The Manchester United legend thinks that the Blues have had a poor transfer window this summer.

This, he believes, could lead to Chelsea experiencing a bumpy season which will also make life a 'lot harder' for Sterling at Stamford Bridge, who will be playing alongside new faces.

The former Red Devils skipper does not doubt the England international's credentials as an impact signing, but with everything that's going on around the Blues, Neville has expressed his doubts.

Speaking on the Fan Debate show on his YouTube channel The Overlap, Neville said:

“Look, he'll find it harder at Chelsea, a lot harder, because he's playing, not playing him with his familiar team. It's a good signing, it's a very good signing, but Chelsea I think are going to have a little bit of a bumpy season with everything that's going on. They’re not as smooth in the transfer market, they’re a little bit more clumsy.”

The Sky Sports pundit has been left a little surprised by the exits of Sterling and Sadio Mane from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively this summer. Neville felt they were in an ideal environment and should have decided against moving away. He said:

“Obviously the year left on his [Raheem Sterling’s] contract, I think City actually wanted to keep him, didn’t they? The Sterling and Sadio Mane ones have just surprised me a little bit because I just think if you're at Liverpool and City at the moment, and actually, they’re offering you an extension, or they would do, they want to keep you, why would you go? It's a bit, it's surprising."

Sterling was not guaranteed a starting berth under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad and has moved to be the main man at Chelsea. He produced impressive figures of 131 goals and 95 assists in 339 games for Manchester City in his seven seasons and the Blues faithful will hope Sterling is able to replicate that form.

Gary Neville likens Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly to Man Utd's Ed Woodward

Speaking on his channel The Overlap, the former Manchester United player also spoke about Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly's involvement at the club. Neville isn't convinced by the American's interventions as such and feels former owner Roman Abrahmovich used to inspire more confidence.

He said:

“He’s [Boehly] fronted a fund that’s paid two and a half billion quid, but to get rid of all that football operation that’s been unbelievable for that many years and come in and do it yourself, it does feel like Ed Woodward that to me. We’ll see it develop. He looks a little bit green, a little bit naïve. He’s certainly not as smart as the people Abramovich hired.”

