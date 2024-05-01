"A lot at that club revolves around money" - Chelsea star’s father slams club owners, opens up on plan to seal permanent transfer

Ian Maatsen's father has criticised Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and has accused management of putting money over the club's interest.

The Dutch left-back is currently on loan to Borussia Dortmund. The 22-year-old joined the German side in the January transfer window after spending last season on loan at Burnley. The Blues were reportedly keen on selling Maatsen in the recently concluded transfer window, however, a deal didn't materialise.

Dortmund are interested in keeping the left-back but will have to shell out a fair sum as the 22-year-old has a release clause of €35-40m.

The Dutch footballer's father has claimed that Maatsen is developing at Dortmund and they're trying to get a permanent deal to stay at the club. Here's what he said (via Voetbal International):

"Things are not going well at Chelsea since they changed ownership. A lot at that club also revolves around money, which sometimes seems more important than the club’s interests...We are working on staying at the club [Dortmund]."

He added that the 22-year-old has attracted attention from other clubs as well. Maatsen's father further said:

"We have more options besides Chelsea and Dortmund, but Dortmund has proven to be a good restart. And look which guys come from there… [Jude] Bellingham, [Erling] Haaland."

Ever since the takeover of the club in 2022, the West London club has found itself in murky waters. Despite spending upwards of £1 billion on new signings and getting rid of two managers, the Blues still look like a side devoid of colour and creativity.

Chelsea trophyless since UCL triumph in 2021

It's surprising to see a side suffering like they are on the pitch just two years after they won the UEFA Champions League. Things have been pretty tough at Stamford Bridge since their 2021 triumph.

European competition has eluded the Blues and with how the current season is progressing, Chelsea will be away from European competition in the next campaign as well.

Mauricio Pochettino's men came close to two domestic cups this season, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. The Blues lost to Liverpool in the final of the latter and lost to Manchester City in the semi-final of the former.

Pochettino's are currently ninth in the Premier League, having played 33 games. They next face Champions League-spot-chasing Tottenham Hotspur on May 2, Thursday.