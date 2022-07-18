"A lot of goals, a lot of trophies" - Thomas Muller sends heartfelt message to Barcelona new boy Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller has penned a heartwarming message for Barcelona’s newest acquisition Robert Lewandowski on Instagram, wishing him all the best for his future.

Widely hailed as one of the best forwards in the world, Lewandowski has joined Barcelona from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The Blaugrana have reportedly paid Bayern Munich €50 million for their talisman, signing him on a reported three-year deal (via Sky Sports). The Pole’s contract is understood to have an option for a further 12 months.

The 33-year-old, who moved to Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, shared a telepathic connection with Muller on the pitch for eight long years. After the Polish striker’s transfer was finalized, the German looked back on the time they spent together in Bavaria.

He wrote:

“All the best for your future ! 8 special years, a lot of goals a lot of trophies, ups and downs but always respect and a real winning spirit !!”

As per Transfermarkt, Muller and Lewandowski played a total of 333 games together between 2014 and 2022 for Bayern Munich. No player has shared the pitch more times with the 33-year-old than the German forward.

The duo combined for a whopping 80 goals, helping the German club to eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

Lewandowski’s signing greatly increases competition for places at Barcelona

Lewandowski is one of the most lethal strikers in the game. However, incorporating him into the Barca team could be a tricky affair, especially if Xavi wishes to maintain order in the dressing room.

Barcelona already have Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Martin Braithwaite as centre-forward options. While Braithwaite could make way, balancing Depay and Aubameyang could be complicated.

If Barca switch to a two-striker system, it could take a toll on left-wingers Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, and right-wingers Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha.

The Catalan giants may very well have one of the best squads in the world right now, but managing so many exceptional players could be a challenge.

It will be interesting to see how Xavi deals with selection headaches in the 2022-23 season and beyond.

Also Read: Liverpool have strong chance of signing 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder this summer - Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far