"A lot to say" - Reece James' private coach hints that Chelsea star was not match fit after coming off injured against Bournemouth

Chelsea defender Reece James' private coach has hinted that the player was not match-fit after he suffered an injury in the Blues' 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Monday (December 27).

James, 24, returned to action following a long-term knee injury he incurred in mid-October against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. The injury prevented the right-back from representing England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he spent two months on the sidelines.

He was back in Chelsea's starting lineup against Bournemouth but went down in pain moments into the second half. James was subsequently substituted for Cesar Azpilicueta in the 53rd minute as he trudged off the pitch in disappointment.

James' private coach has now taken to Instagram to seemingly express his displeasure of James getting back on the pitch following his long lay-off. He said:

“I need to bite my tongue despite having ALOT to say…”

James was back to his best before coming off with an issue, taking two shots and making one interception and four recoveries.

He left Stamford Bridge wearing a knee brace, and concerns now grow over the extent of his injury. Blues boss Graham Potter touched on the situation in his post-match interview, saying:

"We will have to see over the next 24 to 48 hours. At the moment, it is a bit too soon, but he felt something there, so we’ll wait to see the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed at the moment."

Chelsea secured all three points through Kai Havertz's close-range finish in the 16th minute and Mason Mount's superb finish in the 24th. Potter's men move up to eighth in the league and will next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on January 1.

Chelsea reportedly make £115 million offer to sign Enzo Fernandez

Fernandez is linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have seemingly joined the race to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, one of the hottest properties in European football.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that the west London giants have made a £115 million bid to sign the Argentine midfielder. That usurps the £105 million release clause in the player's contract.

Fernandez was a standout performer in Argentina's successful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, bagging a goal and assist in seven appearances. He only arrived at Benfica from River Plate in the summer. However, he's seemingly on his way out of the Estadio da Luz, with top European sides showing an interest.

The Argentine has made 24 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

